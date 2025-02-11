Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing reveals Castorice, upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has conducted the latest drip marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail to reveal the featured characters from patch 3.2. Castorice is the first unit to be teased so far. She is designated as the Servant of Death and is affiliated with the city of Aidonia, Okhema, in Amphoreus.

The drip marketing sheds more light on Castorice's background and character type details so players will know what to expect. This article will further delve into Castorice’s drip marketing campaign in Honkai Star Rail.

Castorice revealed as new unit for Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update

Expand Tweet

Trending

Trailblazers who’ve played through version 3.0’s story quest should have met Castorice by now. The unit, who was confirmed as one of the Amphoreus characters in Honkai Star Rail, is now officially set to debut in version 3.2 via the drip marketing campaign.

Castorice is from Aidonia, which is considered to be the land that admires death. Aidonia has been described as a place where snow falls endlessly and has eventually drifted into a sweet slumber.

On this very land, Castorice was born as the daughter of the River of Souls, Chrysos Heir. Being the Servant of Death, she has long set forth in search of "Death" Coreflame, embracing the solitude of destiny.

Here's how she introduced herself in the official drip marketing campaign:

"Welcome to Okhema. I am Castorice. Apologies, it is my habit to keep my distance from others... I can get closer if you wish, however."

Also read: All active HSR redeem codes

Castorice character type in Honkai Star Rail

The Servant of Death, Castorice, is expected to be released in the first half of version 3.2, based on the drip marketing order. Her banner details will be announced in the livestream event before the update. For now, HoYoverse has confirmed her character type:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Quantum

: Quantum Path: Remembrance

When can we expect the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update?

The 3.2 update is expected to launch on April 09, 2025. The speculation is based on the 42-day patch cycle of version 3.2. HoYoverse will announce the official dates and banner details soon. Players can also expect to see Castorice showcased in the version 3.2 livestream.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.