Honkai Star Rail 3.3 characters leaked

While various leaks revolving around the upcoming version somewhat stopped surfacing online, information about Honkai Star Rail 3.3 characters has come to light. This detail comes courtesy of Uncle Guoba, a credible third-party leaker. This bit of information should help players decide which characters they will be rolling in the future patches, especially in version 3.3.

This article explores details about the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 characters and what Trailblazers can expect from them.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Therefore, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leak showcases the expected characters of the patch

The leaked information from Uncle Guoba was later reposted by Galaxy_Leak. According to them, Cipher and Hyacine will likely be featured in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. Both characters were revealed during the version 3.0 special program livestream along with most of the playable units from Amphoreus.

Trending

While there is not much information available about Cipher except for how she looks, some leaks regarding Hyacine’s Path have surfaced online. The latter will supposedly follow the Remembrance Path and excel in healing her allies while they are fighting the enemies.

Since there aren’t any units in this gacha title that tread on the abovementioned Path and specialize in restoring their teammate’s HP, it will be interesting to see how she utilizes her Memosprite.

Besides the name of the unit, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 characters leak details that Hyacine’s Memosprite will likely be a white horse. Since Amphoreus features several references from Greek mythology, it is safe to speculate the white horse is expected to have similarities to Pegasus.

As this is leaked information, players are advised not to take these speculations seriously and wait until version 3.3 drip marketing commences.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail to buff older characters to reduce power creeping

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.