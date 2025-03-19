Honkai Star Rail Mydei build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

Mydei is scheduled to debut alongside phase two of Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Since he is a Destruction character with the potential to obliterate enemies in an instant, many Trailblazers will likely roll for him. After obtaining the character, it is crucial to bestow him with the appropriate gear set so that he can effortlessly clear most activities in the game.

This article details what gear you need to farm for the perfect Mydei build in Honkai Star Rail.

What Planar Ornament and Relic sets should you farm for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail?

Planar Ornament recommendation

The Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When farming Planar Ornaments for Mydei, get the following sets:

2-piece Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne set

2-piece Rutilant Arena set

Since most of Mydei’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail scale with HP, Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne is ideal for him. The 2-piece Planar Ornament set boosts its wielder’s HP and CRIT DMG simultaneously, which is beneficial for this Chrysos Heir as he is a DPS unit.

The 2-piece Rutilant Arena Ornament set is an excellent alternative to Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne. It boosts Mydei's CRIT Rate and Skill’s damage.

Relic set recommendation

The Scholar Lost in Erudition Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As for Cavern Relic sets, you should farm the following:

4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition Relic set

4-piece Longevous Disciple Relic set

Currently, the 4-piece Scholar Lost in Erudition Relic set is the best one you can farm for Mydei. It passively boosts his CRIT Rate and the damage of both his Skill and Ultimate abilities. It further increases the Skill’s damage when its wearer uses their Ultimate.

If you don’t want to farm for a completely new Relic set, the 4-piece Longevous Disciple is a great alternative. It can boost Mydei’s HP and CRIT Rate.

Ideal Light Cones for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Image via HoYoverse)

When getting a Light Cone for Mydei, you should pull for his BiS, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path. As it is his Signature LC, its unique effect is tailor-made for him.

However, if you don’t have enough Stellar Jades to obtain the Light Cone, here are some alternatives:

The Unreachable Side

A Secret Vow

Ninja Record: Sound Hunt

Mydei’s ideal stats and Traces

While building Mydei, you should keep an eye out for the following main and sub-stats on Relic and Planar Ornaments:

Main stats

Relic Body: HP%/CRIT DMG

HP%/CRIT DMG Relic Boots: SPD/HP% (Preferably SPD)

SPD/HP% (Preferably SPD) Planar Sphere: HP%/ Imaginary DMG Boost%

HP%/ Imaginary DMG Boost% Planar Rope: HP%

Sub-stats

HP%

Flat HP

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

SPD

Here are the Mydei Traces you should prioritize when upgrading his abilities:

Skill>Ultimate>Talent>Basic Attack

Ideal Mydei team compositions in Honkai Star Rail

You can build the following team compositions for Mydei:

Mydei, Tribbie, Luocha, and Sunday

Mydei, Sunday, Remembrance MC, and Gallagher

Mydei, Jiaoqiu, Lingsha, and Sparkle

Mydei, Remembrance TB, Pela, and Gallagher

Mydei’s Ascension and Trace materials

Harbinger of Strife (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here are all the materials you’ll need to fully upgrade Mydei and his Traces:

Harbinger of Strife 65x

Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x

Borisin Teeth 18x

Courage-Torn Chest 71x

Lupitoxin Sawteeth 69x

Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x

Moonm Rage Fang 139x

Auspice Sliver 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more articles related to this title.

