Honkai Star Rail 3.2 release date, time and countdown

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 is scheduled to be released globally on April 9, 2025. As confirmed by the latest livestream, the patch will bring exciting new content and anniversary rewards that will reel in both veterans and newcomers. Additionally, the upcoming banners will introduce two highly anticipated 5-star characters, Castorice and Anaxa, to the playable roster.
This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 release schedule for different regions and provides a countdown to track the update.
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 release date and countdown
HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update shortly after the recent live stream event. The patch will go live on April 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), after a maintenance break.
Since the servers will reflect the changes simultaneously, the timing will vary for players based on their locations. It is worth noting that servers in America will get the new patch on April 8, 2025, due to the time zone difference. Here are the timings for each major region:
America (April 8, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (April 9, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (April 9, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
The following countdown will further help readers track HSR 3.2’s official release:
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banner characters
The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners are among the patch's highlights, as it will introduce two powerful 5-star characters. Castorice is set to debut in the first half, which leaves the second phase for Anaxa.
Here are the characters players can obtain from HSR 3.2 banners:
Phase 1
- Castorice: 5-star – Remembrance, Quantum
- Fugue: 5-star – Nihility, Fire
- Jiaoqiu: 5-star – Nihility, Fire
- Acheron: 5-star – Nihility, Lightning
- Pela: 4-star – Nihility, Ice
- Gallagher: 4-star – Abundance, Fire
- Lynx: 4-star – Abundance, Quantum
Phase 2
- Anaxa: 5-star – Erudition, Wind
- Dr. Ratio: 5-star – The Hunt, Imaginary
- Dan Heng: 4-star – The Hunt, Wind
- Serval: 4-star – Erudition, Lightning
- Moze: 4-star – The Hunt, Lightning
