  • Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update: Three limited characters enter the standard pool

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update: Three limited characters enter the standard pool

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 28, 2025 13:26 GMT
Blade from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Blade from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Developer HoYoverse announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 special program livestream that three limited-time characters will be added to the standard character pool. Since there will be 10 units in the pool, players get to customize the non-boosted 5-star list and select seven out of the 10 characters from the list.

Read on to learn more about the limited-time characters joining the standard pool with Honkai Star Rail 3.2’s debut.

Three limited-time 5-star characters will be added to the standard pool in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

Blade, Seele, and Fu Xuan will be added to the standard pool (Image via HoYoverse)
Blade, Seele, and Fu Xuan will be added to the standard pool (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, three limited 5-star units – Seele, Blade, and Fu Xuan – will be added to the title’s standard character pool when the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.2 releases. This means you might get one of the three aforementioned limited-time characters whenever you lose 50-50 when pulling in any of the event Warp banners.

As the maximum number of active 5-star characters is seven, you can customize the character pool before rolling. You can then remove any three standard characters and add Seele, Blade, and Fu Xuan.

While these three limited-time 5-star characters will join the standard pool in the character event Warp banner, they won’t be added to the standard banner. This means you won’t be able to obtain Seele, Blade, and Fu Xuan by pulling in the standard banner using normal Star Rail Passes.

This newly announced feature allows Trailblazers to acquire the old limited characters. Moreover, new players will benefit from this as they can obtain Seele, Blade, or Fu Xuan without waiting for their rerun banners.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
