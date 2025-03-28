Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update: Three limited characters enter the standard pool

Developer HoYoverse announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 special program livestream that three limited-time characters will be added to the standard character pool. Since there will be 10 units in the pool, players get to customize the non-boosted 5-star list and select seven out of the 10 characters from the list.
Read on to learn more about the limited-time characters joining the standard pool with Honkai Star Rail 3.2’s debut.
Three limited-time 5-star characters will be added to the standard pool in Honkai Star Rail 3.2
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As mentioned, three limited 5-star units – Seele, Blade, and Fu Xuan – will be added to the title’s standard character pool when the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.2 releases. This means you might get one of the three aforementioned limited-time characters whenever you lose 50-50 when pulling in any of the event Warp banners.
As the maximum number of active 5-star characters is seven, you can customize the character pool before rolling. You can then remove any three standard characters and add Seele, Blade, and Fu Xuan.
While these three limited-time 5-star characters will join the standard pool in the character event Warp banner, they won’t be added to the standard banner. This means you won’t be able to obtain Seele, Blade, and Fu Xuan by pulling in the standard banner using normal Star Rail Passes.
This newly announced feature allows Trailblazers to acquire the old limited characters. Moreover, new players will benefit from this as they can obtain Seele, Blade, or Fu Xuan without waiting for their rerun banners.
Also read: Cipher VA in HSR: Japanese and other voice actors
For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:
- HSR 3.1 Pure Fiction (Self-Fulfilling Prophecy) teams guide
- 5 reasons to get Mydei in HSR
- HSR Cipher element, path, and kit leaked
- HSR Hyacine kit, Light Cone, and trace leaked
- HSR Mydei build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials
- Mydei vs Huohuo: Who should you pull for in HSR 3.1 second half?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.