Cipher VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

HoYoverse has announced Cipher as a part of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 drip marketing campaign. According to the official announcement, the character follows the Nihility Path and wields the Quantum Element. Like Hyacine, Cipher is a new character in this gacha title; therefore, players might wonder about those voicing her across all languages.

Ad

This article delves into Cipher’s voice actors across all versions of Honkai Star Rail and details their notable works.

Cipher’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to official sources, Ayasa Ito will be voicing Cipher in Honkai Star Rail. Ayasa has worked on numerous anime and video games, such as:

Mitsuko Umeno from Tying the knot With an Amagami Sister

Manuela from An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

Lico from The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2

Fighsly from I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

Arisa Ichigaya from BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!

Yayoi Sakamoto from Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing ‘til You Cry

Ad

Also read: HSR leaks describe Cipher's kit details and Light Cone effect

Cipher’s Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wang Yaxin is the voice behind Cipher’s Chinese version. Here are some of the most notable roles done by the VA:

Bella from Doll Academy

Moana Ritchie from Fragon Among Us 8: Pirate of Hawaii

Rell from League of Legends

Qing Wan from Against the Cold Current

Leia from Girls Frontline 2

Xinyan from Genshin Impact

Cipher’s Korean VA in Honkai Star Rail

Cipher’s Korean voice actor is Mi So. She has voiced numerous characters from anime and video games. Some of Mi So’s previous works include:

Ad

Hwang Yu-Sang from Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush!!

Raccoon Man from Great Mission on the Run

Tsubokura Rin from Bleach Millenium Blood War Arc: A Tale of Conflict

Baby Panda from Panda and Friends Adventures

Tomie Takami from My Hero Academia Season 6

Ren from Gegege no Kitaro 6th season

Also read: HSR leaks hint at MoC Memokeeper becoming playable in the future

That being said, Cipher’s English VA has not been announced yet. The developers will likely reveal it later, along with Anaxa’s English VA.

Ad

Check the following section out for more articles related to this gacha title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.