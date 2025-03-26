Cipher VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

HoYoverse has announced Cipher as a part of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 drip marketing campaign. According to the official announcement, the character follows the Nihility Path and wields the Quantum Element. Like Hyacine, Cipher is a new character in this gacha title; therefore, players might wonder about those voicing her across all languages.
This article delves into Cipher’s voice actors across all versions of Honkai Star Rail and details their notable works.
Cipher’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail
According to official sources, Ayasa Ito will be voicing Cipher in Honkai Star Rail. Ayasa has worked on numerous anime and video games, such as:
- Mitsuko Umeno from Tying the knot With an Amagami Sister
- Manuela from An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
- Lico from The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2
- Fighsly from I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
- Arisa Ichigaya from BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!
- Yayoi Sakamoto from Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing ‘til You Cry
Cipher’s Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail
Wang Yaxin is the voice behind Cipher’s Chinese version. Here are some of the most notable roles done by the VA:
- Bella from Doll Academy
- Moana Ritchie from Fragon Among Us 8: Pirate of Hawaii
- Rell from League of Legends
- Qing Wan from Against the Cold Current
- Leia from Girls Frontline 2
- Xinyan from Genshin Impact
Cipher’s Korean VA in Honkai Star Rail
Cipher’s Korean voice actor is Mi So. She has voiced numerous characters from anime and video games. Some of Mi So’s previous works include:
- Hwang Yu-Sang from Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush!!
- Raccoon Man from Great Mission on the Run
- Tsubokura Rin from Bleach Millenium Blood War Arc: A Tale of Conflict
- Baby Panda from Panda and Friends Adventures
- Tomie Takami from My Hero Academia Season 6
- Ren from Gegege no Kitaro 6th season
That being said, Cipher’s English VA has not been announced yet. The developers will likely reveal it later, along with Anaxa’s English VA.
