Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at MoC Memokeeper becoming playable in the future

While Trailblazers eagerly wait for the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 drip marketing campaign, a leak from reliable leaker Seele Leaks has surfaced online. According to the leaked information, the Memory of Chaos Memokeeper will likely debut as a playable character in future patches. So far, the developers have not revealed anything related to this particular NPC, however, they might tease something in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 special program Livestream.

This article discusses all leaked details regarding the Memory of Chaos Memokeeper debuting as a playable in future patches.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak suggests the Memory of Chaos Memokeeper will likely become playable in future updates

As mentioned earlier, a leak from Seele Leaks suggests the Memory of Chaos Memokeeper in Honkai Star Rail will likely debut as a playable character in future patches. Additionally, the playable version of this NPC is expected to feature a brand-new look.

Besides this information, nothing related to the unit’s Path, Element, and rarity is available. Hence, Trailblazers will have to wait until more leaks regarding this character surface online.

Most characters from version 3.3 to 3.7 have already been leaked previously. Those leaks did not include any information on the Memory of Chaos Memokeeper. Hence, there are chances of this NPC being released in version 3.8 or later.

That being said, as the leak mainly focuses on 5-star characters, the Memokeeper might get released in upcoming patches if her playable version’s rarity is 4-star.

