Honkai Star Rail leaks suggest Cipher may disappoint players expecting a DoT archetype boost

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 21, 2025 18:17 GMT
Cipher from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
According to a recent Honkai Star Rail leak from a third-party source, Uncle Sakana, Cipher will likely be treading on the Nihility Path. Although the 5-star’s Path had already been leaked previously, this new post features some additional information that will disappoint some players. Numerous Trailblazers were hoping that Cipher would specialize in the DoT archetype, but the leaked information says otherwise.

This article discusses this new Honkai Star Rail leak, which further suggests that Cipher will likely scale with CRIT stats.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without any prior notice. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Cipher may disappoint players who are expecting her to feature the DoT archetype

About Cipher via Uncle Sakana byu/CSTheng inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
As mentioned in the intro, this Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of Uncle Sakana, a third-party source who suggests Cipher’s abilities will likely scale with CRIT stats. Since most Nihility DPS characters excel in dealing damage through DoTs (Damage over Time), Cipher being a CRIT-scaling sub-DPS is a little bizarre. However, this gacha title already features Acheron, a Nihility character whose abilities scale with CRIT.

Previously, another leak from a reliable and prominent source, hxg_diluc, claimed that Cipher will likely be treading on the Nihility Path and scale with CRIT stats. Since the information from hxg_diluc has been out for a while, players expecting this Cipher to feature the DoT archetype are most likely unaware of this piece of information.

Moreover, according to the leak from Uncle Sakana, Cipher will supposedly be able to place debuffs that are exclusive to her and launch follow-up attacks. Besides that, the post also suggests that Cipher might rely on her team members for rotation.

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail Hyacine leak describes kit and abilities

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
