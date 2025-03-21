Honkai Star Rail Hyacine leak describes kit and abilities

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 21, 2025 07:14 GMT
Hyacine from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hyacine from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine is currently an NPC in Honkai Star Rail, but she is expected to become playable in future updates. A recent leak has revealed details about the character's kit and abilities. This information was shared by a reliable third-party leaker on X, @hxg_diluc, and later reposted on Reddit.

This article discusses the leak regarding Hyacine’s kit and abilities.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Hence, readers are advised to take the speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent leak hints at how Hyacine’s kit and abilities will work in Honkai Star Rail

Hyacine Crumbs via Uncle JtC2AAy byu/ImNotNex inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
As noted earlier, a leak from prominent and trustworthy leaker @hxg_diluc has provided insights into Hyacine’s kit and abilities in Honkai Star Rail.

According to the leak, Hyacine will be an HP buffer, similar to how Huohuo’s kit operates. Moreever, she will activate her effects by losing HP, making her kit unique. Unlike other characters, who trigger their buffing effects through Skills or Ultimates, Hyacine’s abilities rely on this distinct mechanic.

Additionally, Hyacine’s expected release version has been leaked. According to the information shared, Hyacine will debut in version 3.3 and will wield the Wind Element. She will also reportedy be able to summon a memosprite, aligning her with the Remembrance Path.

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign expected to begin in a few days, it is likely that HoYoverse will announce Hyacine as an upcoming playable character soon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
