Honkai Star Rail 3.3 - 3.7 characters leaked

With speculations and rumors about the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters and banners making rounds online, Seele_Leaks, a reputable third-party leaker, has come up with a compiled version that lists all units from version 3.3 to 3.7. This list might help players plan their pulls ahead of time since most Trailblazers can’t afford to roll for all upcoming units.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak from Seele_Leaks that showcases the expected characters from version 3.3 to 3.7.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the respective update launches. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak from Seele Leak showcases the expected characters from version 3.3 to 3.7

As mentioned previously, Seele_Leaks, a reliable third-party source, has leaked the expected Honkai Star Rail characters from version 3.3 to 3.7. According to the post, the following characters will be released in the future patches:

Version 3.3

First Phase – Hyacine

– Hyacine Second Phase – Cipher

Version 3.4

First Phase – Phainon

– Phainon Second Phase – Saber

Version 3.5

First Phase – Hysilens

– Hysilens Second Phase – Ceydra

Version 3.6

First Phase – March 7th SP

– March 7th SP Second Phase – Dan Heng SP

Version 3.7

Cyrene

While the version 3.3 and 3.4 characters and banners have already been leaked online, the rest of the information is brand new. As for the version 3.6 characters, they will likely be March 7th and Dan Heng’s SP.

According to a previous leak, Dan Heng’s second SP will supposedly wield the Fire Element. Since the second picture from v3.6 features fire, it is safe to assume that the character in the picture is likely his new form.

