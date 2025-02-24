Honkai Star Rail 3.3 - 3.7 characters leaked

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 24, 2025 10:06 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak that showcases all expetc characters from v3.3 to 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak that showcases all expected characters from v3.3 to 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

With speculations and rumors about the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters and banners making rounds online, Seele_Leaks, a reputable third-party leaker, has come up with a compiled version that lists all units from version 3.3 to 3.7. This list might help players plan their pulls ahead of time since most Trailblazers can’t afford to roll for all upcoming units.

Ad

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak from Seele_Leaks that showcases the expected characters from version 3.3 to 3.7.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the respective update launches. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Honkai Star Rail leak from Seele Leak showcases the expected characters from version 3.3 to 3.7

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned previously, Seele_Leaks, a reliable third-party source, has leaked the expected Honkai Star Rail characters from version 3.3 to 3.7. According to the post, the following characters will be released in the future patches:

Version 3.3

  • First Phase – Hyacine
  • Second Phase – Cipher

Version 3.4

  • First Phase – Phainon
  • Second Phase – Saber

Version 3.5

  • First Phase – Hysilens
  • Second Phase – Ceydra

Version 3.6

  • First Phase – March 7th SP
  • Second Phase – Dan Heng SP

Version 3.7

  • Cyrene

While the version 3.3 and 3.4 characters and banners have already been leaked online, the rest of the information is brand new. As for the version 3.6 characters, they will likely be March 7th and Dan Heng’s SP.

Ad

According to a previous leak, Dan Heng’s second SP will supposedly wield the Fire Element. Since the second picture from v3.6 features fire, it is safe to assume that the character in the picture is likely his new form.

Also read: 5 upcoming quality-of-life features in Honkai: Star Rail 3.1

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी