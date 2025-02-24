Honkai Star Rail 3.3 - 3.7 characters leaked

With speculations and rumors about the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters and banners making rounds online, Seele_Leaks, a reputable third-party leaker, has come up with a compiled version that lists all units from version 3.3 to 3.7. This list might help players plan their pulls ahead of time since most Trailblazers can’t afford to roll for all upcoming units.
This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak from Seele_Leaks that showcases the expected characters from version 3.3 to 3.7.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the respective update launches. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Honkai Star Rail leak from Seele Leak showcases the expected characters from version 3.3 to 3.7
As mentioned previously, Seele_Leaks, a reliable third-party source, has leaked the expected Honkai Star Rail characters from version 3.3 to 3.7. According to the post, the following characters will be released in the future patches:
Version 3.3
- First Phase – Hyacine
- Second Phase – Cipher
Version 3.4
- First Phase – Phainon
- Second Phase – Saber
Version 3.5
- First Phase – Hysilens
- Second Phase – Ceydra
Version 3.6
- First Phase – March 7th SP
- Second Phase – Dan Heng SP
Version 3.7
- Cyrene
While the version 3.3 and 3.4 characters and banners have already been leaked online, the rest of the information is brand new. As for the version 3.6 characters, they will likely be March 7th and Dan Heng’s SP.
According to a previous leak, Dan Heng’s second SP will supposedly wield the Fire Element. Since the second picture from v3.6 features fire, it is safe to assume that the character in the picture is likely his new form.
Also read: 5 upcoming quality-of-life features in Honkai: Star Rail 3.1
For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:
- Honkai: Star Rail Hysilens leak shows character model art
- How to unlock Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in Honkai: Star Rail
- Honkai: Star Rail Aglaea build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 update banners order and schedule
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 Light Cones: All signature and 5-star LCs revealed
- Honkai: Star Rail Tribbie Banner release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.