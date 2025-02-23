Honkai Star Rail 3.4 characters and banners leaked

Various leaks regarding future Honkai Star Rail updates have surfaced online. Particularly, one leak from @hxg_diluc (on X) featuring the expected characters and banners of version 3.4 caught Trailblazers’ attention. These types of banner leaks always help players decide which unit they will be saving their Star Rail Passes for.

This article discusses the leak regarding the expected characters and banner of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 patch,

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.4 leak hints at expected characters and banners

According to the leaked information on X from a reliable third-party source (@hxg_diluc), Phainon and the Fate characters will supposedly be released during the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 patch. This bit of information gives some hope to Trailblazers who are eagerly waiting for Phainon’s debut.

The Fate collab, on the other hand, will likely introduce several units to the title’s character roster. According to a previous post from the same X account, Saber and Archer are expected to be released along with the collaboration event.

Besides the Fate collaboration characters and Phainon’s rarity, not much information regarding these units is available online. Hence, Trailblazers must wait until the officials shed some light on this subject. Judging by how previous occurrences, HoYoverse will likely reveal more details about the Fate characters in future special program livestreams.

If this leak comes to be true, version 3.4 will likely be one of the most anticipated updates after v3.2.

Also read: Tribbie vs Mydei: Best 5-star character to get in Honkai: Star Rail 3.1

