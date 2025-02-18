Tribbie vs Mydei: Best 5-star character to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

The two upcoming 5-star characters — Tribbie and Mydei — are set to be featured in their respective limited-time banners in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. While both units are quite promising, you can only acquire one of them unless you have saved up a significant amount of Stellar Jades. However, most players will likely skip one of the two characters in the forthcoming patch.

So, if you are short on Stellar Jades and want to know which 5-star is worth the Passes, you are in the right spot. This article discusses whether you should get Tribbie or Mydei in Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Tribbie is the better 5-star to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

If you are thinking of pulling for a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 3.1, Tribbie is the one you should choose. Getting Tribbie instead of Mydei will positively affect your account and allow you to complete various end-game activities efficiently.

First of all, Tribbie is a Harmony character. That means she specializes in boosting her team members’ damage by buffing them. While boasting a unique kit, this character can easily boost any DPS unit’s damage as all of her buffs are universal. This is the reason why Tribbie slots right into most team compositions.

Building Tribbie will also be quite easy as most of her abilities scale with her health. Moreover, there is a significantly low chance of her becoming a subject of power creep since her versatility is exceptional.

Advantages of Tribbie over Mydei

Mydei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie has significantly less chance of getting power crept.

Tribbie can be placed in all team compositions in Honkai Star Rail such as CRIT/Break Effect-scaling Hypercarry, Dual DPS, FUA, and more.

Building Tribbie is substantially easier than gathering gear for Mydei.

Advantages of Mydei over Tribbie

Unlike Tribbie, Mydei fills the primary DPS role in most teams

Mydei can deal an absurd amount of damage to opponents and single-handedly clear most activities the title offers.

Mydei can shine without a buffer while Tribbie cannot shine without a DPS unit.

Differences aside, rolling for a 5-star solely depends on the player. Since pulling the wrong character can negatively impact one's account, it is recommended to take a look at your collection before pulling the trigger.

