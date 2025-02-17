Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab characters and rarities leaked

HoYoverse is planning to introduce new playable units via the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab, which is expected to commence in 2025. With the Gamescom 2024 trailer teasing the voice line of the upcoming character, players are excited about what the titles have in store. Leaks from credible sources like Tieba Uncle further report that the highly anticipated collaboration will bring Saber and Archer to the astral adventure.

Ad

Tieba Uncle has further speculated on the in-game rarities of both entities. This article will take a closer look at the latest Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab character and rarities, according to leaks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab will officially arrive in the third quarter of 2025. HoYoverse has yet to announce the dates and featured characters, though Tieba Uncle claims that both Saber and Archer will cross paths with the Trailblazer.

The entities will likely boast the following rarities in Star Rail, according to leaks:

Artoria Pendragon (Saber) : 5-star

: 5-star EMIYA (Archer): 4-star

HoYoverse has already teased Archer’s voice lines in the Gamescom 2024 trailer. The footage shows the Astra Express crew making contact with a mysterious figure, supposedly the Wrought Iron Hero. His voice emerges from the background as he says:

Ad

“Looks like I have met another Impressive Master”

The trailer also offers various references about Archer, so it won't be surprising to see him become playable in HSR. Players can also expect an official reveal and gameplay showcase via the future drip marketing campaign and livestream events. It will be interesting to see how the game sets the narrative to sell the upcoming crossover.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.