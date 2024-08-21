Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] collab may introduce Archer as a playable character

Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] is set to arrive in the cosmos and align with the Path of Trailblaze in 2025 and it seems like we have a hint at Archer being one of the many playable characters from the collab. A short trailer revealed during the Gamescom 2024 opening night, dropped several references to the servant with the red jacket, including his iconic voice.

Let's take a look at the trailer and all of the hints that signaled Rin Tohsaka's servant from Fate/Stay Night making his way into Honkai Star Rail.

A recent trailer hints at Archer being playable in the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works]

Archer is easily one of the most recognizable characters from any Fate media besides Artoria Pendragon, Shirou Emiya, and Gilgamesh. The recent trailer that was shown at Gamescom 2024 had several references to the Wrought Iron Hero. However, it is what is mentioned at the very end of the video that might indicate Archer becoming playable in the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] collab arriving next year in 2025.

The video begins with Guinaifen and Sushang walking the streets of Xianzhou before passing Mr. Xiyan, who can be heard reciting the story of a warrior donning a red jacket. He says:

"The man who came had tan skin and wielded two swords; One black and one white."

The video then cuts to both the girls talking about General Feixiao of the Xianzhou Yaoqing, with the scene transitioning into her standing in a field surrounded by weapons; another reference to Archer's Noble Phantasm, Unlimited Blade Works.

So As I Pray, UNLIMITED BLADE WORKS (Image via HoYoverse, Type-Moon)

The various speculations are then cut short as the scene transitions into Mr. Xiyan uttering the iconic line from Fate:

"Are you my Master?"

Finally, the trailer ends with the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] collab announcement, with Archer's voice emerging from the void stating the following:

"Looks like I have met another Impressive Master"

This line mostly references the trailblazer, as we know that the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] collab will introduce several iconic heroic spirits and characters to the game. This also hints at the Wrought Iron Hero being playable and aiding us during the potential Holy Grail War storyline of the event.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] collab release date

Expand Tweet

As was announced during the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Special Program, the upcoming Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night collab will be released in Q3 of 2025. Details regarding this collaboration event are still unknown, but it is expected that several iconic characters like Rin Tohsaka, Illya Von Einzbern, Sakura Matou, Kotomine Kirei, and the protagonist, Shirou Emiya will make their appearance. Playable characters might include Artoria Pendragon, Archer, and Gilgamesh.

HoYoverse will reveal more details in the coming months, so stay tuned to our Honkai Star Rail section as we will be covering everything that will be announced regarding the collab.

