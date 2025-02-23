5 upcoming quality-of-life features in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

With every patch, HoYoverse introduces new mechanics to players. The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update is no exception. When the update drops, it will implement several quality-of-life features to the title. These new changes should help players in their gameplay and allow them to achieve their goals without much difficulty.

This article lists five upcoming quality-of-life features in Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Five quality-of-life features will be introduced alongside the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.1

1) Brand-new Universal Material – Tears of Souls

Tears of Souls is an upcoming Universal Material (Image via HoYoverse)

With Honkai Star Rail 3.1, players will be introduced to a new Universal Material – Tears of Souls. It will allow players to convert the item to any enemy drop material. Thus, if you are running out of an enemy drop material to level up one of your characters, you can use this as a substitute for the item.

Besides that, you should take a look at the material’s conversion ratio. To craft an enemy drop material boasting the 4-star rarity, you must use nine Tears of Souls. Hence, if you need to upgrade a character’s Trace or Light Cone using this universal Material, you’ll need to accumulate a handful.

2) Character build feature optimization

The new character Build Target feature (Image via HoYoverse)

The Character build function is the biggest QoL feature that will be implemented with the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.1. With this feature, you can select a character you wish to build and directly farm for the items you will need.

Moreover, the character Build Target feature will allow and help you to pre-farm for the upcoming characters before their release. As for the characters that will debut in the new patch, their builds will be added to the feature right after they are introduced to players in a special program livestream.

3) Trace Material crafting changes

The Trace Material crafting system will be changed in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Currently, players can only craft the 4-star Trace Materials using their 3-star counterparts. Hence, if you want to craft a handful of Trace Material without having a decent amount of its 3-star counterparts, you must craft the latter using the 2-star material first. However, this process can be a little tedious.

With the new QoL changes in Honkai Star Rail 3.1, you can craft the 4-star version of any Trace Material using any of its other counterparts. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about the conversion ratio, as it will consume the same amount of materials.

4) Claim all feature changes

Immersifier tokens in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Besides the new QoL features, several existing ones are scheduled to receive some changes. One of these is the “Claim All” button. With the new changes implemented, completing an event or a part of it will allow you to instantly collect all rewards of that part.

As for the Divergent Universe weekly Point Rewards, you can use the “Claim All” button even if your Immersifier tokens are full. In the current version, you must manually collect all rewards if your tokens are maxed out.

5) Interface and other optimizations

The Quick Recover Technique Points feature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Besides the abovementioned quality-of-life changes, consumables, when replenishing Technique Points, will be listed according to their rarity. Here, the lower ones will be on top. In the ongoing version 3.0, consumables with higher rarity are featured at the top of the list.

Besides the Technique Point consumables, the Message interface will receive an overhaul in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. In the “New Message Notifications” section, players can simultaneously check their message content and contact list.

