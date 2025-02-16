Best Honkai Star Rail 3.1 characters ranked

Developer HoYoverse unveiled all Honkai Star Rail 3.1 banners during a recent special program livestream. As a result, trailblazers now know which characters will receive character banners after the patch goes live. Since the update is set to feature multiple reruns and new units, players may wonder which ones they should get.

Ad

In this article, we rank the best characters you can get in Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer’s opinion.

Ranking the best characters you can obtain in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

4) Yunli

Yunli in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Yunli is a Destruction character who specializes in dealing damage via counterattacks. Since her kit is unique compared to other units from the identical Path, her playstyle is also quite dissimilar. Since her debut a few patches ago, this is the first time she has received a rerun banner in this gacha title.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Yunli can deal an absurd amount of damage, making her an exceptional DPS character for various end-game activities, especially Pure Fiction. While her banner is active in Honkai Star Rail 3.1, you can spend Stellar Jades to add this unique character to your collection.

Compared to other DPS characters in this list, Yunli deals significantly less damage. Therefore, it is better to roll for the other damage dealer — Mydei — instead of Yunli.

Ad

3) Huohuo

Huohuo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In this turn-based HoYoverse title, Huohuo is an exceptional character when it comes to healing and buffing her characters simultaneously. Although she follows the Abundance Path, this foxian can work as a support unit. Since most of the new characters’ ultimate require a hefty chunk of Energy, Huohuo can be extremely helpful in team compositions featuring units such as The Herta and Aglaea.

Ad

Hence, Huohuo is a good choice in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 considering HoYoverse will likely introduce more characters that need significantly more Ultimate Energy than the rest.

Despite Huohuo being an excellent healer, it's better to get Tribbie during Honkai Star Rail 3.1 as her buffs are far more potent than this foxian.

2) Tribbie

Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie is a new 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Treading on the Harmony Path, she can buff her allies, especially DPS units, as they can deal more damage than usual. This allows players to finish various activities in a few turns. Tribbie can easily boost her allied character’s All-Type RES PEN by using her Skill, while her ultimate also helps them deal more damage to adversaries.

Ad

If you are looking for a good Harmony unit that can be placed in most team compositions, Tribbie should be your pick, especially if you don't have good characters from this Path. Moreover, her ability to grant All-Type RES PEN to her allies makes her stronger than most buffers in Honkai Star Rail.

1) Mydei

Mydei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei will be released in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1 and follow the Destruction Path. This means he will excel in dealing damage and obliterating enemies.

Ad

Unlike most DPS characters in this title, Mydei’s abilities scale with HP, meaning he will consume his health and boost his outgoing damage. While this mechanic can be a little disadvantageous for him, with a good sustainer, he won’t get knocked down. If you want a character who can deal exceptional damage and has good character design, add Mydei to your collection when he debuts.

He can easily clear out waves of enemies and deal an absurd amount of damage in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. This is why he secures first place on this list.

Ad

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.