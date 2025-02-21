Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream speculation

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 21, 2025 14:21 GMT
Castorice and Anaxa from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Castorice and Anaxa from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With version 3.1 commencing soon, players are eagerly waiting for the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream. Like most livestreams, HoYoverse is expected to announce various things, such as upcoming content, events, characters, and more. Since Castorice and Anaxa are scheduled for the patch, Trailblazers are quite hyped about their release.

This article discusses what announcements players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream and its expected commencement date.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and speculative, and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

When might the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream commence?

Following the same schedule and format of the version 3.1 special program live telecast, Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream is expected to commence at 7:30 PM (CST) on March 28, 2025. HoYoverse has been sticking to the same pattern and is expected to follow it.

What announcements can players expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream?

Like most developer livestreams, the first announcement Trailblazers can expect is the gameplay showcase of the two upcoming characters — Castorice and Anaxa. Both units were revealed as playable characters during the version 3.2 drip marketing announcement. Players are quite excited to see Anaxa since he is yet to be featured in the Amphreous story quests.

Besides the 5-stars, the developers are expected to kick the livestream off with a version 3.2 trailer, showcasing what players will get to experience in the update. Moreover, HoYoverse will likely announce the third part of the Amphoreus Arc’s story.

When the character showcase and all the aforementioned announcements are done, the officials are expected to reveal the banner schedule. Like most patches, this one will be divided into two parts — Phase One and Two. Along with the new 5-star characters, their Signature Light Cone is expected to become available.

Apart from the characters, the key announcements of the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream are the upcoming events. Since these are one of the primary sources of Stellar Jades, Trailblazers are always excited for events.

HoYoverse usually summarizes how the upcoming events work and the amount of rewards players can acquire after completing each one. They are expected to do the same during the version 3.2 special program livestream.

For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
