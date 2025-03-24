Honkai Star Rail leaks describe Cipher's kit details and Light Cone effect

Among various Honkai Star Rail leaks, several regarding Cipher’s kit have caught the community’s attention. Besides the character's kit, another leak from a reliable third-party source, Shiroha Leaks, disclosed her signature Light Cone effect. Players get to witness what the unit is capable of doing in a fight ahead of the character’s announcement.

Ad

We discuss the Honkai Star Rail leak that showcases Cipher’s kit and the Light Cone effect.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a grain of salt.

Latest Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Cipher’s Kit and Light Cone effect

Ad

Trending

As mentioned previously, various posts from the Shiroha Leaks Telegram channel described what players can expect from Cipher’s kit and Light Cone. She is expected to be announced as a playable character during the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 drip marketing campaign.

According to the leaked information, Cipher’s Ultimate, Skill, Passive Talent, and Basic ATK are as follows:

Basic ATK: Cipher deals Quantum damage to a single adversary.

Cipher deals Quantum damage to a single adversary. Skill: Cipher deals Quantum damage to adjacent enemies and marks the primary target of the ability with the “Foretold” status, simultaneously.

Cipher deals Quantum damage to adjacent enemies and marks the primary target of the ability with the “Foretold” status, simultaneously. Ultimate: Cipher deals Quantum damage to a single enemy and True damage to the same opponent and their adjacent enemies. The True damage scales with a certain percentage of her “Wealth Bond” value. After dealing damage with her Ultimate, both Cipher’s “Wealth Bond” and the Follow-up Attack count of her “Foretold” status refreshes.

Cipher deals Quantum damage to a single enemy and True damage to the same opponent and their adjacent enemies. The True damage scales with a certain percentage of her “Wealth Bond” value. After dealing damage with her Ultimate, both Cipher’s “Wealth Bond” and the Follow-up Attack count of her “Foretold” status refreshes. Passive Talent: Cipher inflicts the “Foretold” status on a random enemy when one of her allies begins their turn. This action prioritizes the adversary with the highest amount of HP. Moreover, Cipher enters the “Wealth Bond” state and records the degree of damage the opponent receives when an ally attacks the opponent affected by the “Foretold” status. After an ally attacks the enemy with the aforementioned status, Cipher unleashes a Follow-up Attack, which deals Quantum damage.

Ad

Ad

Cipher’s signature Light Cone effect

According to the leak from Shiroha Leaks, Cipher’s Light Cone effect is detailed in the following section:

When equipped, characters will receive a passive CRIT Rate boost. If the user attacks an enemy using their Skill, the adversary’s DEF will be reduced. Moreover, if the attack hits CRIT, the opponent's DEF will be lowered by an additional amount for a certain number of turns.

Ad

Ad

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.