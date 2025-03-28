Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, anniversary rewards, and everything new

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream finally revealed everything that HoYoverse has planned for the upcoming update. Besides the next chapter of the Amphoreus Saga, the Special Program showcased the upcoming content such as gameplay events, characters, and system optimization updates. The next patch, titled Through the Petals in the Land of Repose, will arrive on April 9, 2025.

Here are the essential details you need to learn from the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream overview

New characters

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new 5-star characters will be arriving in the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update. Anaxa and Castorice of the Chrysos Heir will be joining the playable cast, bringing some unique playstyle with them.

New Lightcones

The following new Lightcones were announced during the livestream.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (5-star Erudition)

Make Farewells More Beautiful (5-star Remembrance)

New Trailblaze Expedition - Story Content and Area

The upcoming Trailblaze Expedition tilted Through the Petals in the Land of Repose will take us to the fallen city of Styxia, the land ruled by the Titan of Death, Thanatos.

New Boss - Pollux

Pollux (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers will encounter the fallen Dragon Pollux as they explore the City-State of Styxia. It is unclear whether it will join the Weekly Boss lineup, but you can expect Pollux to haunt you in endgame content sooner or later.

Event Warps/Banners

Castoric Banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase 1

5-star: Castorice, Acheron, Jiaoqiu, Fugue

4-star: Pela, Lynx, Gallagher

Phase 2

5-star: Anaxa, Dr. Ratio

4-star: Moze, Serval, Dan Heng

As announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream, every 5-star character will also receive an Event Warp for their 5-star signature lightcones.

Events

Events (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 3.2 will be one of the biggest updates to the game, as it will also celebrate the second anniversary. To commemorate the celebrations, the Seal Slammers event will be featured as the version's flagship event. Trailblazers will also be able to participate and earn rewards from the following events:

Morning Starlight

Star Rail World

Annual Trailblaze Report

Participating in the Star Rail World event will reward players with the Anniversary Special Lightcone, The Great Cosmic Enterprise among other rewards.

System Optimizations and other features

The new smart discard will allow you to effectively break down your unwanted artifacts

New characters in the 50:50 Pool: Blade, Fu Xuan, and Seele

You can select upto seven characters to whom you can lose your pity to.

If you get a duplicate of a 5-star character after you have reached their E6, you will receive a Silver Companion Spirit. Two of these can be converted into a Golden Companion Spirit, which in turn can be exchanged for a 5-star character.

Top-up bonus reset alongside some rewards for collecting certain number of Oneiric Shards.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream redemption codes

The following redemption codes were announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream.

JS3MKMVNEL63 : 100 x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100 x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits LT25JMU7F477 : 100 x Stellar Jade and 5 x Traveler's Guide

: 100 x Stellar Jade and 5 x Traveler's Guide CA353MC6WMQB: 100 x Stellar Jade and 5 x Traveler's Guide

Honkai Star Rail 2nd anniversary rewards

Rewards for Anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream revealed the rewards Trailblazers will receive for the second anniversary:

Realm of Strange 300% Drop-Rate

Planar Fissure 300% Drop-Rate

1600x Astrites

10x Fuel

20x Golden Star Rail Pass

Select a free 5-star character: Luocha or Ruan Mei

The Great Cosmic Enterprise Lightcone

Version 3.2 will celebrate the second year anniversary of Honkai Star Rail, and you will be able to obtain the aforementioned rewards by playing the game.

