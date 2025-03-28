Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes and expiry time

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes, which will reward Stellar Jades and other free goodies. Players can claim them using the official redemption method any time within the expiration window. The currency can be used to summon characters from the next banner or saved for the future.
This article presents the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes and their expiry time.
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes and expiry countdown
The three Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes yield Stellar Jade, Credits, and other in-game resources. Pick from the list below and redeem them using any official method to claim the corresponding rewards:
- JS3MKMVNEL63: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
- LT25JMU7F477: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
- CA353MC6WMQB: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
You can obtain a total of 300x Stellar Jades from the codes and use the currency to summon Castorice or Anaxa from the upcoming banners. Make sure to redeem them before the expiration window to avoid missing out.
The HSR 3.2 livestream codes will expire on March 29, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). You can track the remaining time with the following countdown:
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream code redemption guide
To redeem any active Honkai Star Rail code, you can use the in-game option, the official website, or the HoYoLAB application. Pick whichever method is feasible and follow the next step:
Redeem on the official website
- Use any browser to access the official HSR code redemption webpage.
- Log in to your account and pick a server.
- Enter the code in the blank dialogue box.
- Hit the Redeem button to finalize.
- Repeat the same steps for the other codes.
Redeem in-game
- Boot up the game on any device and log in to your account.
- Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to bring up the menu.
- Click on the icon with three dots next to the profile name.
- Select Redemption Code from the list to open a pop-up window.
- Insert the livestream codes.
- Press Confirm to redeem them.
- Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.
Redeem on the HoYoLAB app
- Head to the HoYoLAB application.
- Select HSR from the list of games.
- Navigate down to the HoYoGuides section.
- Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.
The rewards will be sent to your account via the in-game mailbox. To access it, click on the envelope icon within the Pause menu.
