Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes release date and time

HoYoverse has officially announced that the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will be taking place on March 28, 2025. Titled "Through the Petals in the Land of Repose," this livestream will be broadcast both on YouTube and Twitch, so players are free to watch either of these livestreams according to their convenience.

Ad

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will introduce Castorice and Anaxa — the two upcoming characters to be released in the next version. Additionally, three redemption codes will also be shared during the livestream. Players can redeem these codes in exchange for valuable in-game materials such as Stellar Jades, Credits, etc.

This article provides information regarding the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes, along with all available ways to redeem them.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes release details

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will begin on March 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+ 8). During this livestream, three redemption codes will be issued at certain intervals.

While the livestream will take place at the same time globally, the exact timings may differ according to players' time zones. To keep track of when the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will begin (and the redemption codes will be issued), players can check this list below:

America (March 28, 2025)

Ad

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 4:30 am

(PST): 4:30 am Mountain Time (MT): 5:30 am

(MT): 5:30 am Central Standard Time (CST): 6:30 am

(CST): 6:30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST): 7:30 am

Europe (March 28, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 11:30 am

(WET): 11:30 am Central European Time (CET): 12:30 pm

(CET): 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET): 1:30 pm

Asia (March 28, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:00 pm

(IST): 5:00 pm China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm

(CST): 7:30 pm Philippine Time (PHT): 7:30 pm

(PHT): 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm

(JST): 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

All three Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes will expire on March 29, 2025, 11:59 pm (UTC+8). Players are advised to redeem these codes as quickly as possible so as to avoid missing out on the rewards.

Ad

How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes

Players can redeem the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes in a variety of ways. They are the following:

1) Official HoYoverse website

Use the official website to redeem the codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Visit the code redemption page on the official HoYoverse website and log in using your HoYoverse account. Confirm your server and name, then proceed to enter the redemption code in the provided box. Finally, click on the "Redeem" option.

Ad

2) HoYoLAB app

Redeem the codes from the HoYoLAB application (Image via HoYoverse)

Open up the HoYoLAB app on your phone, and head over to the Honkai Star Rail HoYo Guides section. You can redeem all three codes directly from here.

Ad

3) In-game

You can redeem the codes directly in-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Open the main in-game menu, and click on the three dots beside your account name. Choose the "Redemption Code" option from the drop-down menu, and enter the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes to redeem them.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Holy City Appraisals event guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.