Honkai Star Rail Holy City Appraisals event guide

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 19, 2025 08:11 GMT
A guide for Holy City Appraisals event in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Holy City Appraisals in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With the commencement of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1’s second phase, the Holy City Appraisals event became available to all players. Unlike most events where you have to complete various challenges to unlock and acquire all the associated rewards, this one is relatively easy. As this event is new, players might wonder how to finish it.

Here's a guide to completing the Holy City Appraisals event in Honkai Star Rail.

Guide for the Holy City Appraisals event in Honkai Star Rail

Holy City Appraisals is time-gated like some of the limited-time events in Honkai Star Rail. So, you'll have to wait until the next stage becomes available to complete it. Since the event just released, Trailblazers only have access to the first stage. According to the in-game event timer, the rest of the six stages will be unlocked in six days (one stage each day).

Honkai Star Rail Holy City Appraisals event Day 1 guide

All required materials and rewards of Holy City Appraisals Day 1 stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
All required materials and rewards of Holy City Appraisals Day 1 stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To acquire the rewards, submit various materials to the event NPC named Theodoros. Follow these steps to acquire all rewards associated with the event's first stage:

  • To start the Day 1 stage, go to the event NPC named “Theodoros” in the market area of “Eternal Holy City” Okhema.
  • To go there, teleport to the “Marmoreal Market” Space Anchor in the Eternal Holy City” Okhema area. After spawning, look right where you’ll see the NPC.
  • Walk toward him and initiate a conversation. When the dialogues finish, he will allow you to submit some materials: 1x Eye of Lightning and 2x Basic Ingredients.
  • Once you submit the abovementioned items, Theodoros will grant you the rewards: 70x Stellar Jades, 3x Traveler’s Guide, 1x Golden Honeycake, and 40,000 Credits.
Once you complete the first stage of the Honkai Star Rail Holy City Appraisals event, you’ll have to wait until the daily reset to access the next challenge.

