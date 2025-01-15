Honkai Star Rail Eternal Holy City Okhema treasure chest locations

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 has added a brand new region to the game named Amphoreus. Along with the addition of new areas and maps, a plethora of new treasure chests have also been added that are located across the map. While some are visible in plain sight, others require a little more investigation. There are 36 treasure chests that can be found in the Eternal Holy City Okhema map.

This article provides the locations of all the treasure chests that can be found in the city of Okhema in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Honkai Star Rail: All treasure chest locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Basic Treasure Chest #1

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

This treasure chest is located in a tiny room adjoining the Garden of Life area. Teleport to the Garden of Life Space Anchor and head southeast to reach this treasure chest. You will need to use Oronyx's Prayers to restore a broken lamppost blocking the doorway before you can enter the room.

Basic Treasure Chest #2

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This treasure chest can be found right beside the Okhema Garmentmaker's location. Teleport to the Garden of Life Space Anchor and follow the path leading to the Garmentmaker's location to spot this basic treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #3

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This treasure chest is located in the Chrysos Heirs Bath in Okhema. Teleport to the Hero's Bath Space Anchor and head northeast till you reach the location marked on the map. The basic treasure chest can be found submerged in the water.

Basic Treasure Chest #4

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

This basic treasure chest can be found right beside the Hall of Respite Space Anchor.

Basic Treasure Chest #5

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach this chest, first teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor. From here, head southwest down the stairs, and reach the location marked on the map.

Basic Treasure Chest #6

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

First, teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor. Take the stairs down and then turn right to enter a room with a preacher preaching on a stage and people sitting around listening to him. You can find the treasure chest in a corner of this room.

Basic Treasure Chest #7

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to this treasure chest, teleport to the Overflowing Bath Space Anchor and head southeast. You will find the chest submerged in the water.

Basic Treasure Chest #8

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

This treasure chest is located almost adjacent to the Overflowing Bath Space Anchor. Simply teleport here, then follow the path to the left (facing north) to get to this chest submerged in the water.

Basic Treasure Chest #9

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #9 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, turn around (facing northeast)and head straight into the next bath to find another chest submerged in the water (with a Dromas standing right beside it).

Basic Treasure Chest #10

Teleport to the Overflowing Bath Space Anchor, and turn straight around. You will notice a doorway in the distance. Use the door to enter the room, and walk past an NPC named Hegesia up the next flight of stairs to enter another room. You will find the chest here on top of a box.

Basic Treasure Chest #11

To get to this treasure chest, teleport to the Overflowing Bath Space Anchor, and use the door right in front to enter the next room. Follow the path to reach the chest located a little beside the Bath Receptionist's counter.

Basic Treasure Chest #12

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #12 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, use the door to enter the room and collect the treasure chest placed in front of a shelf.

Basic Treasure Chest #13

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #13 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach this chest, teleport to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor, and follow the path up the stairs to reach the location marked on the map.

Basic Treasure Chest #14

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #14 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor and walk up a few steps northeast to reach this basic treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #15

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #15 (Image via HoYoverse)

This treasure chest is located in a narrow hallway near the Court of Seasons Space Anchor. Teleport to the Space Anchor and head straight till you reach a statue of Verax Leo at the end of the corridor. The chest is located to the right of this location.

Basic Treasure Chest #16

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #16 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get here, teleport to the Marmoreal Palace Space Anchor and take the first flight of stairs down the left. From here, take a right and you will notice the chest at the end of the passage.

Basic Treasure Chest #17

From the previous location, turn around and take two right turns to reach the next treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #18

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #18 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the location of Treasure Chest #16 and take the stairs left, leading to the upper level. Here you will notice a fallen pillar blocking the way to a small area. Restore the pillar using Oronyx's Prayers and enter the area. The chest will be located on top of a wall.

Opening the chest will also start a Spirithief challenge, which you will need to complete for extra rewards.

Basic Treasure Chest #19

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #19 (Image via HoYoverse)

This treasure chest can be found at the very edge of the Marmoreal Palace area. Teleport to the Marmoreal Palace Space Anchor and follow the path to reach the location marked on the map. The chest is located behind the building that houses the elevator which takes you to the Garden of Life area.

Basic Treasure Chest #20

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #20 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor and head northwest till you reach a flight of stairs on the right. The chest will be at the stairway landing.

Basic Treasure Chest #21

From the previous location, turn around and head up the flight of stairs on the opposite side. Follow the path (as shown) over the roofs of the houses to get to the next treasure chest.

Once you open this chest, a Spirithief will pop up, which you will have to restrain using Oronyx's Prayers before you can claim the chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #22

From the location of the previous chest, turn around and follow the path right over the roofs and the overhanging blue carpet. Once you reach the other side, turn right and you will see the next treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #23

From the previous location, turn around once again and follow the path over the next blue carpet leading to the upper floor to find another chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #24

Teleport back to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor and head straight west till you reach a corridor with two destructible objects hiding a chest behind them. Break the objects and unlock the chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #25

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #25 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor. From here, turn east and head towards the forge in the distance. You will find the chest on the ground beside Chartonus the Grand Craftsman.

Basic Treasure Chest #26

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #26 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, turn straight around and head straight north to the covered area in the distance (where you will see a few NPCs sitting on a bench). The chest is placed on the ground in front of the bench.

Basic Treasure Chest #27

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #27 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Kephale Plaza Space Anchor and make your way to the Dromas Workshop (in the area marked on the map). You will find a chest in the southwestern corner of the workshop.

Basic Treasure Chest #28

From the previous location, turn left and then head into the next room to find another treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #29

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #29 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the Kephale Plaza Space Anchor. Turn around and then face east, where you will see a treasure chest placed between the two pillars.

Basic Treasure Chest #30

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #30 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Kephale Plaza Space Anchor, turn east and head down the flight of stairs. Then turn left to find a chest on the ground, right beside the hedges.

Basic Treasure Chest #31

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #31 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, turn around and follow the path heading southeast till you reach a big circular arena. The treasure chest is located here in one corner.

Basic Treasure Chest #32

Teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor. Enter through the door in front and head out to the balcony to find a chest placed on the wall.

Opening the chest will start another Spirithief challenge. Complete the challenge to claim the chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #33

Teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor. Take the stairs down (facing southwest), enter the door, and follow the path as shown to reach this treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #34

From the previous location, turn around and face west. Walk towards the door in the distance and head through it. Go down the flight of stairs, turn left, and walk up to the area with the little pools. Take another left and you will find the chest at the end of the corridor.

Basic Treasure Chest #35

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #35 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Marmoreal Palace Space Anchor. Walk a few steps and then take the path that goes right. Head down the flight of stairs and follow the road till you come across a bench on the left, with a destructible object beside it. Destroy the object to reveal the chest behind it.

Basic Treasure Chest #36

Teleport to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor. Go through the door facing southwest, and you will spot a destructible object in front. Break it to find the treasure chest hidden behind it.

