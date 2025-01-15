Honkai Star Rail: How to unlock the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

The Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor is located in the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis map in Amphoreus. This map can be unlocked while playing through the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission. While the other Space Anchors on this map are unlocked automatically while playing the main quest, the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor needs to be unlocked separately.

This article explains how to unlock the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor in the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis map in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Honkai Star Rail: Steps to unlock the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor in Janusopolis

Make sure you have unlocked the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis map before trying to unlock the Dreamshroud Space Anchor. With the map unlocked, follow these steps:

Step 1: Teleport to the Silent Shroud Space Anchor and take the path on the right

To reach the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor, you will need to start at the Silent Shroud Space Anchor. From here, take the path on the right and follow it till you reach a door with two Titankin enemies and a basic treasure chest in front of it. Defeat the enemies and claim the chest before moving on.

Step 2: Walk through the door and head downstairs

Walk through the door and take the stairs. You will find one more door here. Head through that door as well.

Step 3: Obtain the Realm of Ages blessing from the shrine

Once in the passageway, turn left and obtain the Realm of Ages blessing. This will allow you to use a more upgraded version of Oronyx's Prayers, wherein you can repair structures with just a single click (instead of holding down the restore button).

Step 4: Repair the fallen structures

With the blessing, make your way ahead, repairing the fallen and broken structures on the way. Keep in mind that Oronyx's Prayers will only let you restore one collapsed structure at a time, so you need to keep moving while you repair the structures.

Step 5: Head through the door at the end of the corridor

After repairing quite a few collapsed structures (you will find one Basic treasure chest and one Precious treasure chest along the way), you will reach a door at the end of the corridor. Walk through it and you will find the Dreamlike Shroud Space Anchor inside the room.

Unlocking this Space Anchor will reward you with the "Dawn of the Living Dead" achievement.

