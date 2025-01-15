Honkai Star Rail 3.0 achievements list

With the introduction of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, a number of new achievements have been added to the game. These achievements can be obtained by playing the content released in the game's new version. While some will be completed automatically while playing the main Trailblaze Mission or other side quests, others require players to perform specific actions to be unlocked.

This article provides a list of all the achievements in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

All new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

A lot of new achievements have been added in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, under various categories. Here are all the achievements listed according to their categories:

I, Trailblazer

Achievement name Description Rewards Meet Yesterday Once More

Tread on the Path of Remembrance

20 Stellar Jades



The Rail Unto the Stars

Achievement name Description Rewards Baby with Face Covered in Gold

This time, your deeds will make Akivili proud (Place your first Space Anchor in Amphoreus)

10 Stellar Jades I Like to Tie People in My Dream

Trust is the best companion for Trailblaze (Survive Aglaea's interrogation)

10 Stellar Jades 300 I trade a thousand scars and a hundred lives for a most glorious death (Witness the Lance of Fury's immortal body)

10 Stellar Jades Fireflies in a Bottle

Farewell, my memories that have never been (Bid farewell to Firefly in the nonexistent memory)

10 Stellar Jades Return, Illusions of the Past!

Broken memories will resurface with the war drums (Return to Castrum Kremnos in the age of its prime)

10 Stellar Jades Welcome Sunset Thrice

Follow the call of reason and extinguish the light of the divine (Reclaim the Lance of Fury's Coreflame)

10 Stellar Jades Generations Fall Like Leaves

Embark on your epic hero's journey in Amphoreus (Return the Coreflame of Strife and wait for Phainon's return)

10 Stellar Jades Dawn of the Living Dead

Return to the place where you began "trailblazing" in Amphoreu

10 Stellar Jades



Eager for Battle

Achievement name Description Rewards Eternal Lance In the battle against Furiae Praetor, deal the finishing blow as you destroy its "War Armor" 5 Stellar Jades Diagonal March When facing Furiae Praetor in battle, have at least 5 ally target(s) distribute the "Drowned in the Crimson Sea" DMG, with none of them being defeated after the Distribution is complete 5 Stellar Jades Pankration's True Intention Break at least 4 enemies' "War Armor" in a single attack 5 Stellar Jades Supreme Glory In a single battle against "Savage God, Mad King, Incarnation of Strife," attain the maximum 2 stacks of "Glory" for all ally characters

5 Stellar Jades Death That Halted Battles In a single battle against "Savage God, Mad King, Incarnation of Strife," destroy their "War Armor" and "Titanic Corpus" 5 Stellar Jades Shattered Battleground When facing The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury, cause the "The Fallen Feeds My Might" to fail to absorb "Conquer or Be Conquered" 5 Stellar Jades King of Conquerors After The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury uses "The Vanquished Behold Woe," destroy all Conquer or Be Conquered with the same character 5 Stellar Jades Promise, Friend! Promise, Friend! 5 Stellar Jades Deus Ex Aurifilo Use ally character Aglaea to summon Garmentmaker 1 time(s) in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades Together, Mem! Have at least 4 ally character(s) possess "Mem's Support" simultaneously in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades Frantic Waltz Use ally character Aglaea to unleash "Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss" 5 time(s) while under the "Supreme Stance" state in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades Flawless Cloth

Use only ally character Aglaea's Garmentmaker to defeat all enemy targets and earn victory in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades Elevated Admiration Use ally character Sunday to action advance any memomaster and memosprite 5 time(s) in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades The Past Strikes Back Defeat a total of 30 enemies using Memosprite Skill DMG 5 Stellar Jades True is the Eternal Ultimate Defeat 10 enemies with True DMG 5 Stellar Jades Proxy War In a single battle, have at least 4 ally summons on the battlefield simultaneously 5 Stellar Jades

Moment of Joy

Achievement name Description Rewards Back to the F-F-F-Future Consecutively use Tome of Miracles to switch space-time 5 time(s) 5 Stellar Jades The Pillar Is Falling — Feel the weight of truth (Get hit by a memory-laden pillar during exploration in Amphoreus) 5 Stellar Jades Holy Motors Consecutively activate the Miracle Orb 5 time(s) 5 Stellar Jades Beautiful Lady The bridge collapsed? Good thing you weren't on— you were under it??? (Get struck by an unstable bridge during exploration in Amphoreus) 5 Stellar Jades He That Is Without Sin May Cast the First Stone Let's bowl. I'll be the bowling pin (Get hit by a stone ball during exploration in Amphoreus) 5 Stellar Jades Move, Why Don't You Move? Shrine? What shrine? (During exploration in Amphoreus, when rewinding certain memory-laden objects, fail five times due to exceeding ability limits) 5 Stellar Jades



The Memories We Share

Achievement name Description Rewards Chase the Light Below Obtain the audio record Divine Echo: Time 5 Stellar Jades Cease the Mad Disharmony Obtain the audio record Divine Echo: Strife 5 Stellar Jades Frolic With Waves and Beasts Obtain the audio record Divine Echo: Ocean 5 Stellar Jades The Holy Deer's Death Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis 5 Stellar Jades Dawn of War Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades Strife's Afterglow Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades Big City Anecdotes Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Eternal Holy City" Okhema 5 Stellar Jades I Call Upon Night of Old Read all enlightenments in the "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis 5 Stellar Jades I Call Upon Peace and Prosperity Read all enlightenments in the "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades I Call Upon the New King Read all enlightenments in the "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades I Call Upon Eternal Dawn Read all enlightenments in the "Eternal Holy City" Okhema 5 Stellar Jades Untold Secrets Stop all the Spirithief's thefts in "Eternal Holy City" Okhema, "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos, "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos, and "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis. 5 Stellar Jades Hermit Crab Find and activate all holy candles in Okhema 5 Stellar Jades Lightwalker Find 8 Verax Leo(s) in Okhema and answer their questions 5 Stellar Jades Philosopher King Find 4 Verax Leo(s) in Okhema and answer their questions 5 Stellar Jades Philosopher Find all the Living Flames of Georios in Okhema 5 Stellar Jades The Fire Is Dying Complete the Golden Scapegoat mission 5 Stellar Jades Feather in Hand Check the Janus' Steed located in "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis 5 Stellar Jades Absolute, Objective Memory Check the Janus' Steed located in "Eternal Holy City" Okhema 5 Stellar Jades Weeping Grasslands of Yesterday Obtain 100 Memory Crystal Shard(s) in total 5 Stellar Jades Friend, Well Met Make acquaintance with the Mountain Dwellers of Okhema 5 Stellar Jades Amphoreus Know-It-All Listen in on people's conversations 40 time(s) in Amphoreus 5 Stellar Jades Torchbearer Neo Repair any Living Flame of Georios and fulfill its request 5 Stellar Jades Amphoreus Detective Listen in on people's conversations 10 time(s) in Amphoreus 5 Stellar Jades Amphoreus Citizen Listen in on people's conversations in Amphoreus 5 Stellar Jades Ring the Bell Use the bell to call the dromas 5 time(s) 5 Stellar Jades Death of Metaphysics

Everything created by wisdom is a falsehood (Obtain your first Coin of Whimsy)

5 Stellar Jades Rebuilding the Rights of Statues

Collect the first memory fragment

5 Stellar Jades The Counterfeiters

Repair a total of 3 statue(s) in Okhema city

5 Stellar Jades Gods and Mortals

Uncover more secrets hidden within the Constellations (View the Titan Constellation Index in the Vortex of Genesis) 5 Stellar Jades Whyfor this Silent Joy?

The world's origin was once the ocean (Listen to the sound of the tides in the Vortex of Genesis)

5 Stellar Jades Dust of Time

Obtain a Memory Crystal Shard for the first time

5 Stellar Jades Pure Fiction or Everlasting History

Who wrote this story?

5 Stellar Jades It's In the Book

What a pink Sprite-in-a-Book!

5 Stellar Jades Silenced Clamoring

Even if the fates are cold and merciless, some things will still change

5 Stellar Jades Melancholic Subdual

First, he loved the water, and secondly, he loved what he himself lacked

5 Stellar Jades Traveler's Vanity

Guess who loves Dromases the most in Okhema?

5 Stellar Jades The Earth is Quivering

A new life is being nurtured

5 Stellar Jades Dredging the Rivers of Time Past

What's that extra thing appearing in your personal bath chamber?

5 Stellar Jades Talk-To-A-Rock Socialization

Sometimes, people are just shy

5 Stellar Jades Fingers in Many Pots

Try the hot, cold, and test baths in the Marmoreal Palace

5 Stellar Jades Rationality of Reasonable Animals

Look for someone that might share a similar hobby as you...

5 Stellar Jades Second Stomach for Soil

Edible, but not recommended

5 Stellar Jades The Kind Type

What do you do for work, sir?

5 Stellar Jades The Sound of a Laden Bag

Akmonides runs an honest business. His intel is always clearly priced, and he'd never scam a friend-

5 Stellar Jades Laurel Brings Messages...

You can gaze upon your fate, but you do not need to blindly believe it

5 Stellar Jades Fleeting Melodies and Solid Notes

The notes beyond the sky may echo

5 Stellar Jades The Bro Sleeping on the Top Bunk

Purchase Ambrosia from Bacchus and trigger the special intoxication incident 5 Stellar Jades We Sit on the Ground

Purchase Ambrosia from Bacchus and trigger the special intoxication incident

5 Stellar Jades The Mountain Range, the Blacksmith and the Old Customer

Thanks, big customer

5 Stellar Jades Big Universe, Small World

After finishing the mission Searching For You, speak with the Little Robot on the Express

5 Stellar Jades

Ordinary World

Looking back from where you began, you might have already left a great many rippling waves in a lot of people's lives

5 Stellar Jades



Fathom the Unfathomable

Achievement name Description Rewards Amphoreus's Demigod of Treasures Open Treasures 120 time(s) in Amphoreus 10 Stellar Jades

Walk Along This Pillar of Light Enter the Miracle Orb's illumination radius for the first time 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: Golden Journey Whereto shall the butterflies go? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Eternal Holy City" Okhema) 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: Fleetfoot Paradox Is the warrior always running? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos) 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: Blemish of Light Can sunlight shine down on all corners? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos) 5 Stellar Jades Chirping Secret: Many-Faced Can destiny be deciphered by only a single person? (Uncover the prophetic riddle in "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis) 5 Stellar Jades Butterflies and Souls Encounter the Titan's weavers for the first time (Collect 1 blessing(s) from the Creation Nymphs) 5 Stellar Jades Beauty Within a Box Create a small sanctuary for the weavers (Collect 70 blessing(s) from the Creation Nymphs) 5 Stellar Jades Inverted Crown of Thorns Some wear a crown of thorns. Some others, however... (Fall on the thorns in Golden Scapegoat) 5 Stellar Jades The Unstolen Flame Even if you tread a ridiculous path, material rewards remain ever-important (Claim a chest after obtaining victory in Golden Scapegoat) 5 Stellar Jades Flesh and Blood Have Become Words Perhaps, in the distant past, someone pushed a boulder up a mountain (Gather all Golden Scapegoat's Mutterings in Golden Scapegoat) 5 Stellar Jades Into the Currents of Time Learn Oronyx's Prayer 5 Stellar Jades Alibi Use the memory-laden objects to defeat the enemies in the map 5 Stellar Jades The Perfect Alibi Use the memory-laden objects to defeat yourself and enemies in the map at the same time 5 Stellar Jades Hot Potato Wrong prayers can be recited once more, but there is always a limit... (Use Oronyx's Prayer to cause an object to remain in the Rewind state for longer than 30 seconds) 5 Stellar Jades Frozen in Time What happens when time rewind collides with time freeze? (Use time-stop abilities to immobilize objects during time rewind) 5 Stellar Jades Temporal Virtuosity Rewind all Warsoul Statues at Kremnos Arena (Night) 5 Stellar Jades Destroying the Rights of Statues Destroy all statues within Okhema city 5 Stellar Jades Daylight Saving Time Rewind all memory-laden objects in Okhema city 5 Stellar Jades Stone Into Lake Get hit by an object from another memory-laden object when triggering Oronyx's Prayer 5 Stellar Jades Sweet Summer Bug Cannot Recall Snow Cause the nymph to be hit by a memory-laden object 5 Stellar Jades Synchronized Bird's Eye View Reach the highest point of Marmoreal Market 5 Stellar Jades The River Halts, The Mountain Comes Stop and listen to the melody of the Water Lyre 5 Stellar Jades High-Altitude Shuttle Run Pass through the suspended chains of Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades In the Balance Reach the area on the third level via Talanton's Judgment in "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis 5 Stellar Jades Engraved Disaster Reach the underground Soul-Forging Zone via the Hall of Strife mechanism in "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades Exploit Every Weakness Use the Hand of Zagreus' Punch Action to defeat the Titankin in the corner of the Excavation Ground 5 Stellar Jades Self-Criticism Use the Hand of Zagreus's Punch Action to attack yourself 5 Stellar Jades Novikov Self-Consistency Principle Use the Hand of Zagreus to enter the Miracle Orb's illumination radius and stay there for a time 5 Stellar Jades Shieldbreaker Fist Use the Hand of Zagreus's Punch Action to break the small shield structures in the map 5 Stellar Jades Initial D Crash into a wall no more than 3 time(s) while in the Hand of Zagreus chamber for the Hypogeum Enigma event 5 Stellar Jades Janus' Gift Obtain 1 treasure(s) under the Golden Short Spear's guidance 5 Stellar Jades

Weather Forecast Use the Prophecy Tablet to scatter the thunderbolts afflicting the iron chains of Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades No-Fly Zone Smash 1 Flying Amphora(s) 5 Stellar Jades Amphora Breaker Smash the speeding Flying Amphora in the "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades



