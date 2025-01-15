Honkai Star Rail 3.0 achievements list

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jan 15, 2025 04:20 GMT
All new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)
There are many new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

With the introduction of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, a number of new achievements have been added to the game. These achievements can be obtained by playing the content released in the game's new version. While some will be completed automatically while playing the main Trailblaze Mission or other side quests, others require players to perform specific actions to be unlocked.

This article provides a list of all the achievements in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

All new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

A lot of new achievements have been added in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, under various categories. Here are all the achievements listed according to their categories:

I, Trailblazer

Achievement name

Description

Rewards

Meet Yesterday Once More
Tread on the Path of Remembrance
20 Stellar Jades
The Rail Unto the Stars

Achievement name

Description

Rewards

Baby with Face Covered in Gold
This time, your deeds will make Akivili proud (Place your first Space Anchor in Amphoreus)
 10 Stellar Jades
I Like to Tie People in My Dream
Trust is the best companion for Trailblaze (Survive Aglaea's interrogation)
 10 Stellar Jades
300I trade a thousand scars and a hundred lives for a most glorious death (Witness the Lance of Fury's immortal body)
 10 Stellar Jades
Fireflies in a Bottle
Farewell, my memories that have never been (Bid farewell to Firefly in the nonexistent memory)
 10 Stellar Jades
Return, Illusions of the Past!
Broken memories will resurface with the war drums (Return to Castrum Kremnos in the age of its prime)
 10 Stellar Jades
Welcome Sunset Thrice
Follow the call of reason and extinguish the light of the divine (Reclaim the Lance of Fury's Coreflame)
 10 Stellar Jades
Generations Fall Like Leaves
Embark on your epic hero's journey in Amphoreus (Return the Coreflame of Strife and wait for Phainon's return)
 10 Stellar Jades
Dawn of the Living Dead
Return to the place where you began "trailblazing" in Amphoreu
10 Stellar Jades

Eager for Battle

Achievement name

Description

Rewards

Eternal LanceIn the battle against Furiae Praetor, deal the finishing blow as you destroy its "War Armor" 5 Stellar Jades
Diagonal MarchWhen facing Furiae Praetor in battle, have at least 5 ally target(s) distribute the "Drowned in the Crimson Sea" DMG, with none of them being defeated after the Distribution is complete 5 Stellar Jades
Pankration's True IntentionBreak at least 4 enemies' "War Armor" in a single attack 5 Stellar Jades
Supreme GloryIn a single battle against "Savage God, Mad King, Incarnation of Strife," attain the maximum 2 stacks of "Glory" for all ally characters
 5 Stellar Jades
Death That Halted BattlesIn a single battle against "Savage God, Mad King, Incarnation of Strife," destroy their "War Armor" and "Titanic Corpus" 5 Stellar Jades
Shattered BattlegroundWhen facing The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury, cause the "The Fallen Feeds My Might" to fail to absorb "Conquer or Be Conquered" 5 Stellar Jades
King of ConquerorsAfter The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury uses "The Vanquished Behold Woe," destroy all Conquer or Be Conquered with the same character 5 Stellar Jades
Promise, Friend!Promise, Friend! 5 Stellar Jades
Deus Ex AurifiloUse ally character Aglaea to summon Garmentmaker 1 time(s) in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades
Together, Mem!Have at least 4 ally character(s) possess "Mem's Support" simultaneously in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades
Frantic WaltzUse ally character Aglaea to unleash "Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss" 5 time(s) while under the "Supreme Stance" state in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades
Flawless Cloth
Use only ally character Aglaea's Garmentmaker to defeat all enemy targets and earn victory in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades
Elevated AdmirationUse ally character Sunday to action advance any memomaster and memosprite 5 time(s) in a single battle 5 Stellar Jades
The Past Strikes BackDefeat a total of 30 enemies using Memosprite Skill DMG 5 Stellar Jades
True is the Eternal UltimateDefeat 10 enemies with True DMG 5 Stellar Jades
Proxy War In a single battle, have at least 4 ally summons on the battlefield simultaneously 5 Stellar Jades

Moment of Joy

Achievement name

Description

Rewards

Back to the F-F-F-FutureConsecutively use Tome of Miracles to switch space-time 5 time(s)5 Stellar Jades
The Pillar Is Falling —Feel the weight of truth (Get hit by a memory-laden pillar during exploration in Amphoreus)5 Stellar Jades
Holy MotorsConsecutively activate the Miracle Orb 5 time(s)5 Stellar Jades
Beautiful Lady The bridge collapsed? Good thing you weren't on— you were under it??? (Get struck by an unstable bridge during exploration in Amphoreus) 5 Stellar Jades
He That Is Without Sin May Cast the First Stone Let's bowl. I'll be the bowling pin (Get hit by a stone ball during exploration in Amphoreus) 5 Stellar Jades
Move, Why Don't You Move? Shrine? What shrine? (During exploration in Amphoreus, when rewinding certain memory-laden objects, fail five times due to exceeding ability limits)5 Stellar Jades

The Memories We Share

Achievement name

Description

Rewards

Chase the Light BelowObtain the audio record Divine Echo: Time5 Stellar Jades
Cease the Mad DisharmonyObtain the audio record Divine Echo: Strife5 Stellar Jades
Frolic With Waves and BeastsObtain the audio record Divine Echo: Ocean5 Stellar Jades
The Holy Deer's DeathGlimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis5 Stellar Jades
Dawn of WarGlimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos5 Stellar Jades
Strife's AfterglowGlimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos5 Stellar Jades
Big City AnecdotesGlimpse all Fragments of Recollection at "Eternal Holy City" Okhema5 Stellar Jades
I Call Upon Night of OldRead all enlightenments in the "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis5 Stellar Jades
I Call Upon Peace and ProsperityRead all enlightenments in the "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos5 Stellar Jades
I Call Upon the New KingRead all enlightenments in the "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos5 Stellar Jades
I Call Upon Eternal DawnRead all enlightenments in the "Eternal Holy City" Okhema5 Stellar Jades
Untold SecretsStop all the Spirithief's thefts in "Eternal Holy City" Okhema, "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos, "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos, and "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis.5 Stellar Jades
Hermit CrabFind and activate all holy candles in Okhema5 Stellar Jades
LightwalkerFind 8 Verax Leo(s) in Okhema and answer their questions5 Stellar Jades
Philosopher KingFind 4 Verax Leo(s) in Okhema and answer their questions5 Stellar Jades
PhilosopherFind all the Living Flames of Georios in Okhema5 Stellar Jades
The Fire Is DyingComplete the Golden Scapegoat mission5 Stellar Jades
Feather in HandCheck the Janus' Steed located in "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis5 Stellar Jades
Absolute, Objective MemoryCheck the Janus' Steed located in "Eternal Holy City" Okhema5 Stellar Jades
Weeping Grasslands of YesterdayObtain 100 Memory Crystal Shard(s) in total5 Stellar Jades
Friend, Well MetMake acquaintance with the Mountain Dwellers of Okhema5 Stellar Jades
Amphoreus Know-It-AllListen in on people's conversations 40 time(s) in Amphoreus5 Stellar Jades
Torchbearer NeoRepair any Living Flame of Georios and fulfill its request5 Stellar Jades
Amphoreus DetectiveListen in on people's conversations 10 time(s) in Amphoreus5 Stellar Jades
Amphoreus CitizenListen in on people's conversations in Amphoreus5 Stellar Jades
Ring the BellUse the bell to call the dromas 5 time(s)5 Stellar Jades
Death of Metaphysics
Everything created by wisdom is a falsehood (Obtain your first Coin of Whimsy)
5 Stellar Jades
Rebuilding the Rights of Statues
Collect the first memory fragment
5 Stellar Jades
The Counterfeiters
Repair a total of 3 statue(s) in Okhema city
5 Stellar Jades
Gods and Mortals
Uncover more secrets hidden within the Constellations (View the Titan Constellation Index in the Vortex of Genesis)5 Stellar Jades
Whyfor this Silent Joy?
The world's origin was once the ocean (Listen to the sound of the tides in the Vortex of Genesis)
5 Stellar Jades
Dust of Time
Obtain a Memory Crystal Shard for the first time
5 Stellar Jades
Pure Fiction or Everlasting History
Who wrote this story?
5 Stellar Jades
It's In the Book
What a pink Sprite-in-a-Book!
5 Stellar Jades
Silenced Clamoring
Even if the fates are cold and merciless, some things will still change
5 Stellar Jades
Melancholic Subdual
First, he loved the water, and secondly, he loved what he himself lacked
5 Stellar Jades
Traveler's Vanity
Guess who loves Dromases the most in Okhema?
5 Stellar Jades
The Earth is Quivering
A new life is being nurtured
5 Stellar Jades
Dredging the Rivers of Time Past
What's that extra thing appearing in your personal bath chamber?
5 Stellar Jades
Talk-To-A-Rock Socialization
Sometimes, people are just shy
5 Stellar Jades
Fingers in Many Pots
Try the hot, cold, and test baths in the Marmoreal Palace
5 Stellar Jades
Rationality of Reasonable Animals
Look for someone that might share a similar hobby as you...
5 Stellar Jades
Second Stomach for Soil
Edible, but not recommended
5 Stellar Jades
The Kind Type
What do you do for work, sir?
5 Stellar Jades
The Sound of a Laden Bag
Akmonides runs an honest business. His intel is always clearly priced, and he'd never scam a friend-
5 Stellar Jades
Laurel Brings Messages...
You can gaze upon your fate, but you do not need to blindly believe it
5 Stellar Jades
Fleeting Melodies and Solid Notes
The notes beyond the sky may echo
5 Stellar Jades
The Bro Sleeping on the Top Bunk
Purchase Ambrosia from Bacchus and trigger the special intoxication incident5 Stellar Jades
We Sit on the Ground
Purchase Ambrosia from Bacchus and trigger the special intoxication incident
5 Stellar Jades
The Mountain Range, the Blacksmith and the Old Customer
Thanks, big customer
 5 Stellar Jades
Big Universe, Small World
After finishing the mission Searching For You, speak with the Little Robot on the Express
5 Stellar Jades
Ordinary World
Looking back from where you began, you might have already left a great many rippling waves in a lot of people's lives
5 Stellar Jades

Fathom the Unfathomable

Achievement name

Description

Rewards

Amphoreus's Demigod of TreasuresOpen Treasures 120 time(s) in Amphoreus10 Stellar Jades
Walk Along This Pillar of LightEnter the Miracle Orb's illumination radius for the first time 5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: Golden JourneyWhereto shall the butterflies go? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Eternal Holy City" Okhema) 5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: Fleetfoot ParadoxIs the warrior always running? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos) 5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: Blemish of LightCan sunlight shine down on all corners? (Solve the prophetic riddle in "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos) 5 Stellar Jades
Chirping Secret: Many-FacedCan destiny be deciphered by only a single person? (Uncover the prophetic riddle in "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis) 5 Stellar Jades
Butterflies and SoulsEncounter the Titan's weavers for the first time (Collect 1 blessing(s) from the Creation Nymphs) 5 Stellar Jades
Beauty Within a BoxCreate a small sanctuary for the weavers (Collect 70 blessing(s) from the Creation Nymphs) 5 Stellar Jades
Inverted Crown of ThornsSome wear a crown of thorns. Some others, however... (Fall on the thorns in Golden Scapegoat) 5 Stellar Jades
The Unstolen FlameEven if you tread a ridiculous path, material rewards remain ever-important (Claim a chest after obtaining victory in Golden Scapegoat) 5 Stellar Jades
Flesh and Blood Have Become WordsPerhaps, in the distant past, someone pushed a boulder up a mountain (Gather all Golden Scapegoat's Mutterings in Golden Scapegoat) 5 Stellar Jades
Into the Currents of TimeLearn Oronyx's Prayer 5 Stellar Jades
AlibiUse the memory-laden objects to defeat the enemies in the map 5 Stellar Jades
The Perfect AlibiUse the memory-laden objects to defeat yourself and enemies in the map at the same time 5 Stellar Jades
Hot PotatoWrong prayers can be recited once more, but there is always a limit... (Use Oronyx's Prayer to cause an object to remain in the Rewind state for longer than 30 seconds) 5 Stellar Jades
Frozen in TimeWhat happens when time rewind collides with time freeze? (Use time-stop abilities to immobilize objects during time rewind) 5 Stellar Jades
Temporal VirtuosityRewind all Warsoul Statues at Kremnos Arena (Night) 5 Stellar Jades
Destroying the Rights of StatuesDestroy all statues within Okhema city 5 Stellar Jades
Daylight Saving TimeRewind all memory-laden objects in Okhema city 5 Stellar Jades
Stone Into LakeGet hit by an object from another memory-laden object when triggering Oronyx's Prayer 5 Stellar Jades
Sweet Summer Bug Cannot Recall SnowCause the nymph to be hit by a memory-laden object 5 Stellar Jades
Synchronized Bird's Eye ViewReach the highest point of Marmoreal Market 5 Stellar Jades
The River Halts, The Mountain ComesStop and listen to the melody of the Water Lyre 5 Stellar Jades
High-Altitude Shuttle RunPass through the suspended chains of Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades
In the BalanceReach the area on the third level via Talanton's Judgment in "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis 5 Stellar Jades
Engraved DisasterReach the underground Soul-Forging Zone via the Hall of Strife mechanism in "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades
Exploit Every WeaknessUse the Hand of Zagreus' Punch Action to defeat the Titankin in the corner of the Excavation Ground 5 Stellar Jades
Self-CriticismUse the Hand of Zagreus's Punch Action to attack yourself 5 Stellar Jades
Novikov Self-Consistency PrincipleUse the Hand of Zagreus to enter the Miracle Orb's illumination radius and stay there for a time 5 Stellar Jades
Shieldbreaker FistUse the Hand of Zagreus's Punch Action to break the small shield structures in the map 5 Stellar Jades
Initial DCrash into a wall no more than 3 time(s) while in the Hand of Zagreus chamber for the Hypogeum Enigma event 5 Stellar Jades
Janus' GiftObtain 1 treasure(s) under the Golden Short Spear's guidance 5 Stellar Jades
Weather ForecastUse the Prophecy Tablet to scatter the thunderbolts afflicting the iron chains of Castrum Kremnos 5 Stellar Jades
No-Fly Zone Smash 1 Flying Amphora(s) 5 Stellar Jades
Amphora Breaker Smash the speeding Flying Amphora in the "Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos5 Stellar Jades

