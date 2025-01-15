Honkai Star Rail: How to use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Using Oronyx's Prayers thrice in the city of Okhema is part of the Illia Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. This exploration event is divided into various segments, with each segment having a variety of tasks. "Using Oronyx's Prayers 3 time(s) in the Eternal Holy City Okhema," is one of the tasks in the Rite of Divines segment of the event. This task requires players to perform Prayer Rituals three times in the Eternal Holy City.
This article will act as a guide to completing this task in the Illia Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.
Honkai Star Rail: Using Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Okhema
"Use Oronyx's Prayers 3 time(s) in the Eternal Holy City Okhema," is the first task under the Rite of Divines segment in the Illia Travelogue exploration event. To complete this task, players will need to perform Prayer Rituals three times in Okhema. You can either choose to perform a Prayer Ritual more than once at the same location or do it at different locations in Okhema.
These are some of the locations where this task can be completed:
Location #1
The first location is situated in the Marmoreal Palace Baths in Okhema. This location can be accessed while playing the "Distant Travelers. Listen to this World's Prayer" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission.
Location #2
The second location is located in the Garden of Wisdom, which is on the upper level of the Marmoreal Palace. This area can be accessed while playing the "Distant Travelers. Listen to this World's Prayer" questline (specifically after you meet up with Aglaea at the Marmoreal Palace Baths).
How to use Oronyx's Prayers to perform the Prayer Ritual
Follow these steps to perform the Prayer Ritual in each location:
Step 1: Walk up to the fountain and start the Prayer Ritual
To get started, walk up to the fountain and interact with it by clicking on the 'Perform a Prayer Ritual' option.
Step 2: Wait for the Ritual to finish
After you start the Prayer Ritual, wait for a few seconds for the ritual to finish. Once this is done, a blessing will be visible in the fountain. You can either receive the current blessing or get a different blessing by holding down the hourglass symbol.
