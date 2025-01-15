Honkai Star Rail: How to use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Using Oronyx's Prayers thrice in the city of Okhema is part of the Illia Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. This exploration event is divided into various segments, with each segment having a variety of tasks. "Using Oronyx's Prayers 3 time(s) in the Eternal Holy City Okhema," is one of the tasks in the Rite of Divines segment of the event. This task requires players to perform Prayer Rituals three times in the Eternal Holy City.

This article will act as a guide to completing this task in the Illia Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Honkai Star Rail: Using Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Okhema

This task is part of the Illia Travelogue event (Image via HoYoverse)

"Use Oronyx's Prayers 3 time(s) in the Eternal Holy City Okhema," is the first task under the Rite of Divines segment in the Illia Travelogue exploration event. To complete this task, players will need to perform Prayer Rituals three times in Okhema. You can either choose to perform a Prayer Ritual more than once at the same location or do it at different locations in Okhema.

Trending

These are some of the locations where this task can be completed:

Location #1

Location #1 for performing the Prayer Ritual (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location is situated in the Marmoreal Palace Baths in Okhema. This location can be accessed while playing the "Distant Travelers. Listen to this World's Prayer" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission.

Location #2

Location #2 for performing the Prayer Ritual (Image via HoYoverse)

The second location is located in the Garden of Wisdom, which is on the upper level of the Marmoreal Palace. This area can be accessed while playing the "Distant Travelers. Listen to this World's Prayer" questline (specifically after you meet up with Aglaea at the Marmoreal Palace Baths).

How to use Oronyx's Prayers to perform the Prayer Ritual

Follow these steps to perform the Prayer Ritual in each location:

Step 1: Walk up to the fountain and start the Prayer Ritual

Interact with the fountain to begin (Image via HoYoverse)

To get started, walk up to the fountain and interact with it by clicking on the 'Perform a Prayer Ritual' option.

Step 2: Wait for the Ritual to finish

Receive the blessing from the fountain (Image via HoYoverse)

After you start the Prayer Ritual, wait for a few seconds for the ritual to finish. Once this is done, a blessing will be visible in the fountain. You can either receive the current blessing or get a different blessing by holding down the hourglass symbol.

Also read: Best Light Cones for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.