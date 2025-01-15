Best Light Cones for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update has introduced The Herta to the game's playable roster as a 5-star Erudition character who wields the Ice element. She can take on the role of a DPS with her ability to attack multiple targets. Those summoning the coveted unit will want to use the proper Light Cones to make the most of her kit.

This article presents some of the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs for The Herta in HSR.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Best 5-star Light Cones for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

1) Into the Unreachable Veil

Into the Unreachable Veil (Image via HoYoverse)

Into the Unreachable Veil in Honkai Star Rail is tailored for The Herta, as it provides all the crucial stats required by the character. For starters, the Light Cone is equipped with a high Base ATK, which helps with the overall scaling.

The passive further increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 12%. After using the Ultimate, the character will receive a 60% damage boost for their Skill and Ultimate ability. If the ability consumes 140 or more energy, they will recover a Skill Point.

Since you will want to use The Herta’s abilities as frequently as possible, the Skill Point recovery will be beneficial.

2) An Instant Before A Gaze

An Instant Before A Gaze (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have pulled Argenti’s signature Light Cone, An Instant Before A Gaze in Honkai Star Rail, use it to build The Herta. The LC increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. Additionally, the damage dealt by the character’s Ultimate is increased based on their Max Energy, after they use the ability.

Since The Herta’s Ultimate has a high energy cost, she can utilize the bonus effect from An Instant Before A Gaze. The additional CRIT DMG will also empower her attacks.

Best 4-star Light Cones for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

1) Today Is Another Peaceful Day

Today Is Another Peaceful Day (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Nameless Honor contains some of the best 4-star Light Cones. Among them, Today Is Another Peaceful Day could be used to build The Herta. The passive can increase the character’s damage based on her Max Energy.

To be specific, each point of Energy will increase DMG by 0.20%. As such, the steep Ultimate cost will work in favor of The Herta.

2) The Seriousness of Breakfast

The Seriousness of Breakfast (Image via HoYoverse)

The Seriousness of Breakfast is by far the most accessible Erudition LC since you can purchase it from the Light Cone manifest store. It is equipped with a neutral passive, which increases the equipping character’s DMG by 12%. For every enemy defeated by the wearer, their ATK will be increased by 4%, for up to three times.

The Herta excels at targeting multiple enemies during combat, so activating the passive will be a breeze.

Best 3-star Light Cone for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

Sagacity

Sagacity (Image via HoYoverse)

Use 3-star Light Cones if you don’t have the aforementioned options. The Sagacity is the best LC for The Herta in this category since it increases the wearer’s ATK by 24% for two turns after they use their Ultimate.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

