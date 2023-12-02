Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Light Cone preview: Argenti's signature option, and 4-stars explored

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will commence soon, marking the release of a new Light Cone Warp for Argenti’s signature option, as the 5-star character will debut at the same time. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared every bit of detail about the contents of the banner, including all the featured 4-star options that will have a high drop rate.

Argenti's signature Light Cone preview in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Argenti’s signature Light Cone preview in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Argenti’s signature Light Cone, An Instant Before A Gaze, is certainly the highlight of the latest Honkai Star Rail Light Cone preview. Since the gear has been tailored to complement his abilities, it will significantly improve his combat potential.

The passive from the Light Cone increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36% and amplifies Ultimate damage based on the character’s maximum Energy. The official scaling is 0.36% per point of Energy, up to 180 points.

Argenti’s signature option will only work on characters that follow the Path of Erudition. Those summoning the Light Cone should consider farming its level-up materials, which are the Extinguished Core and the Key of Inspiration.

What are the 4-stars on Argenti’s Light Cone Warp in Honkai Star Rail 1.5?

All 4-star options featured on Argenti's signature Light Cone banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the 4-star options featured in the second Light Cone banner of the v1.5 update:

Under the Blue Sky (Destruction): Enhances the wearer’s ATK by 16%. After defeating an enemy, their CRIT Rate increases by 12% for three turns.

(Destruction): Enhances the wearer’s ATK by 16%. After defeating an enemy, their CRIT Rate increases by 12% for three turns. Post-OP Conversation (Abundance): Increases the wielder’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 8% and provides 12% Outgoing Healing when they use their Ultimate.

(Abundance): Increases the wielder’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 8% and provides 12% Outgoing Healing when they use their Ultimate. The Birth of the Self (Erudition): Increases the wearer’s follow-up attack DMG by 24%. If the targeted enemy is below 50% of Max HP, it further increases the DMG of the follow-up by an extra 24%.

All of the 4-star Light Cones are quite powerful for characters from the respective Path, and players have a high chance of obtaining them by wishing on the banner.

