Honkai Star Rail Argenti Light Cones guide

One of the featured 5-star characters of the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update, Argenti, is set to release in the second phase of the patch. Also devoted to the late Aeon Idrila, the knight will be a frontrunner for various teams as he can unleash massive AoE attacks while wielding the power of the physical element. Being an Erudition character certainly plays in his favor, as it grants access to quite a few Light Cone options that can extend his damage potential.

Argenti's entire kit scales on his Attack, which allows players to use an array of both 4-star and 5-star options. However, most of them are locked behind the gacha system, implying that you cannot obtain them unless you are lucky.

That said, let's take a closer look at every Light Cone you can use to build Argenti as a powerful DPS in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star and 4-star Light Cones for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti’s entire kit in Honkai Star Rail is designed to deal AoE Physical DMG during battle. Hence, he will require proper gear that benefits both his Skill and Ultimate, which is his primary source of damage.

Fortunately, almost every Erudition Light Cone provides a sufficient chunk of amplification to improve his combat efficiency. His signature option, An Instance Before A Gaze, will fare best, as it can benefit every aspect of his abilities.

Here are all the further details about the signature pick and the other Light Cones to use on Argenti.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Argenti

Consider using the 5-star Light Cones listed below to maximize Argenti’s damage potential in Honkai Star Rail:

An Instant Before A Gaze Overview : The signature Light Cone provides a massive amount of CRIT DMG. It further increases his Ultimate DMG, which scales with each point of Energy he possesses.

: The signature Light Cone provides a massive amount of CRIT DMG. It further increases his Ultimate DMG, which scales with each point of Energy he possesses. Night on the Milky Way: The Night on the Milky Way is another good 5-star option for Argenti as it increases his ATK up to five stacks for every enemy present on the battlefield. It further boosts his DMG when he inflicts a Weakness Break.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Argenti

Here are some of the 4-star Light Cones worth using on Argenti. They are relatively easy to obtain compared to the premium options.

The Seriousness of Breakfast : You can easily purchase this free-to-play equipment from the Light Cone Manifest shop. It will boost his DMG while increasing for every enemy defeated by him.

: You can easily purchase this free-to-play equipment from the Light Cone Manifest shop. It will boost his DMG while increasing for every enemy defeated by him. Geniuses' Repose : The Geniuses' Repose will increase Argenti’s ATK and provide CRIT DMG for three turns after defeating an enemy.

: The Geniuses' Repose will increase Argenti’s ATK and provide CRIT DMG for three turns after defeating an enemy. Today Is Another Peaceful Day : This battle pass exclusive Light Cone is one of the best 4-star options for Argenti as it increases his DMG based on his max Energy.

: This battle pass exclusive Light Cone is one of the best 4-star options for Argenti as it increases his DMG based on his max Energy. Make the World Clamor: The Make the World Clamor is also worth picking up for its powerful passive, which can boost the damage from his Ultimate and regenerate his Energy.

