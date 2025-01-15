Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Short Spear locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Golden Short Spear puzzles are a new type of gameplay mechanic introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. These puzzles can be found in different regions of Amphoreus, and to solve them, players will have to chase down the flying Golden Short Spears and catch them.

This article details all the Golden Short Spear puzzle locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Locations of all Golden Short Spears in Okhema

Location #1

Location of Golden Short Spear #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Golden Short Spear is located in the Marmoreal Market area. To get here, teleport to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor and head northwest till you reach the location marked on the map.

Catching this Golden Short Spear will require you to climb up the stairs to reach the upper floor.

Location #2

Location of Golden Short Spear #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Golden Short Spear is located in the Kephale Plaza area. Teleport to the Kephale Plaza Space Anchor and head straight east to get to the location.

This spear is embedded in a destructible object that you will have to break. Once this is done, you should use Oronyx's Prayer to rewind time and fix the broken spear. Now, you will be able to start catching the Golden Short Spear. You will need to follow it all the way to the Path of Parting Space Anchor to catch it.

Location #3

Location of Golden Short Spear #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Golden Short Spear is situated in the Palace Baths. Teleport to the Overflowing Baths Space Anchor and head southwest to reach the location of this spear.

This is another spear that is embedded in a destructible object, which you will need to break. After that you will need to use Oronyx's Prayers to reconstruct the spear, following which you will be able to catch it. Follow the spear through the various rooms (in a fairly straightforward path) in order to finally grab it.

Location #4

Location of Golden Short Spear #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Golden Short Spear in Okhema is located in the Hero's bath area. Teleport to the Hero's Bath Space Anchor and take the path right in front, leading to the upper floor. You will find the Golden Short Spear at the end of the path, embedded in a destructible object.

Follow the previously mentioned steps to break the object and restore the spear, before following it. You will need to follow the Golden Short Spear down to the lower level in order to catch it.

