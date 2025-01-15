Honkai Star Rail: All Verax Leo locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Verax Leo sculptures are lion-head sculptures that can be found in various locations all over Eternal Holy City Okhema. Interacting with these sculptures will pose riddles that players will need to solve. Successfully solving the riddles will provide rewards like Celestial Ambrosia and Memory Crystal Shards. Speaking to four Verax Leo sculptures in Okhema unlocks the achievement "Philosopher King" while talking to eight Verax Leo sculptures unlocks the achievement "Lightwalker".

This article provides the details of all the Verax Leo locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Locations of all Verax Leo sculptures in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Location #1

Location of Verax Leo #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find this Verax Leo sculpture at the end of a corridor in the Marmoreal Market area. You can get to this location by teleporting to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor and then making your way over to the location marked on the map.

Trending

Location #2

Location of Verax Leo #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Verax Leo sculpture is situated in one of the rooms adjoining the Kephale Plaza area. Teleport to the Kephale Plaza Space Anchor and head to the location on the map to interact with this Verax Leo.

Location #3

Location of Verax Leo #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Verax Leo sculpture can be found right beside the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor, at the end of a corridor (in front of a waterfall).

Location #4

Location of Verax Leo #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to this Verax Leo sculpture, simply teleport to the Court of Seasons Space Anchor and follow the passage straight to the end of the corridor.

After interacting with this Verax Leo, you will obtain the "Philosopher King" achievement for having talked to four Verax Leo sculptures.

Location #5

Location of Verax Leo #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Verax Leo sculpture is located at the end of a corridor near the Marmoreal Palace baths. To get here, you can teleport either to the Overflowing Bath Space Anchor or the Court of Seasons Space Anchor and make your way over to the location marked on the map.

Location #6

Location of Verax Leo #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Verax Leo sculpture can be found adjacent to the Garden of Life Space Anchor. Teleport here and turn left to come across the sculpture.

Location #7

Location of Verax Leo #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to this Verax Leo sculpture, teleport to the Hall of Respite Space Anchor, and walk toward the west until you reach a room with the sculpture on one side of the wall.

Location #8

Location of Verax Leo #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can reach this Verax Leo sculpture by teleporting to the Overflowing Bath Space Anchor and heading to the location marked on the map.

This is the last Verax Leo in Okhema City, and after you finish interacting with it, you will get the "Lightwalker" achievement for having talked to all eight Verax Leo sculptures in Okhema.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.0 achievements list

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.