Honkai Star Rail: How to use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos

Using Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos is one of the tasks in the Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. This particular task falls under the Rite of Divines segment and specifically requires players to use Oronyx's Prayers to repair certain collapsed bridges in Castrum Kremnos — using the power of Remembrance.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the aforementioned task in the Illia Travelogue event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Honkai Star Rail: Guide on using Oronyx's Prayers 3 times in Castrum Kremnos

This task is part of the Illia Travelogue event (Image via HoYoverse)

"Use Oronyx's Prayers 3 times (s) in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos" is the second task under the Rite of Divines segment in the Illia Travelogue event. To complete it, you will need to use Oronyx's Prayers and repair Unstable Floating Bridges in Castrum Kremnos three times. You can repair the same bridge multiple times or different ones — as either option will complete the task

Trending

These are the locations where you can complete this task:

Location #1

Location #1 for repairing the collapsed bridge (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Unstable Bridge can be found shortly after you enter Castrum Kremnos. This location is unlocked while playing the "Wasteland, Hark Back Glory of Old" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Location #2

Location #2 for repairing the collapsed bridge (Image via HoYoverse)

The second bridge is located a little further inside Castrum Kremnos. You will need to repair this bridge to progress the "Wasteland, Hark Back Glory of Old" questline and move deeper into the city.

How to use Oronyx's Prayers to repair the Unstable Bridge

Once you reach a collapsed bridge, you will see a button with an hourglass symbol pop up on the screen. Hold down the button (use Spacebar on PC) to rewind time with the help of Oronyx's Prayers and restore the bridge to its original state.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.