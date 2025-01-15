Honkai Star Rail: All Spirithief locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Spirithieves are magical beings in Honkai Star Rail's Amphoreus region who steal treasure chests just as players are about to open them. With the help of Oronyx's Prayers, they can be stopped and forced to return what they stole.

Spirithieves (and a tutorial on how to deal with them) are first introduced during the "A Cleansing of Gold" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission.

This article lists the locations of all the Spirithieves in Eternal Holy City Okhema.

Locations of all Spirithieves in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Location #1

Location of Spirithief #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

This first Spirithief in Honkai Star Rail is located in the Marmoreal Palace area. To get here, first teleport to the Marmoreal Palace Space Anchor. Then, follow the path, as shown on the map, until you reach the upper level.

Once here, you will notice a fallen pillar blocking an area. Restore the pillar using Oronyx's Prayers and head to the newly opened area. You will find a basic treasure chest on top of a wall.

You will need to restrain the Spirithief before claiming the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you open the chest, a Spirithief will pop up. Restrain it using Oronyx's Prayers to claim the chest.

Location #2

The second Spirithief can be found in the Marmoreal Market area. To get to its location, teleport to the Marmoreal Market Space Anchor. From here, head straight north past the NPC bookstore administrator Ctesiphona.

You will see a flight of stairs leading upwards on your right. Climb them, and you will find another flight of stairs in front of you. Walk up the stairs and follow the path over the roof to reach the treasure chest.

Restrain and bring back the Spirithief to claim the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

After you open the chest, a Spirithief will emerge. Restrain it and bring it back using Oronyx's Prayers. Catch it and unlock the chest.

Location #3

The last Spirithief can be found in the Trailblazer's chamber's balcony in the Hall of Respite area. Teleport to the Hall of Respite and use the door to enter the Trailblazer's chamber. From here, head to the balcony to find a treasure chest placed on the wall.

Complete the rest of the Spirithief challenge to claim the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you open the chest, a Spirithief will pop up. Restrain it using Oronyx's Prayers and defeat it. After you win the battle, the challenge will be complete, and you can claim the chest.

