How to obtain and use Celestial Ambrosia in Honkai Star Rail

Celestial Ambrosia is a type of world currency used in the new region of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail. Just like Penacony's Clock Credits are used to level up Clockie's Statue, Celestial Ambrosia is used to level up the Vortex of Genesis in Amphoreus. Leveling up the Vortex of Genesis offers various valuable in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades and Remembrance Trailblazer's Eidolons.

Celestial Ambrosia can be obtained in a variety of ways, which include completing certain missions and exploring the maps of Amphoreus. This article provides a guide on the various ways that you can collect Celestial Ambrosia, and explain how to use it in Honkai Star Rail.

How to get Celestial Ambrosia in Honkai Star Rail

You can get Celestial Ambrosia in Amphoreus in many ways, which are:

Opening treasure chests

Opening any kind of treasure chest will give you Celestial Ambrosia (Image via HoYoverse)

Opening treasure chests in any map of Amphoreus will reward you with Celestial Ambrosia. Treasure chests can be found scattered all over the four new maps of Amphoreus added in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, meaning that you can easily collect a huge amount of Celestial Ambrosia by opening treasure chests.

Completing Trailblaze Missions

Playing through Trailblaze Missions will give you Celestial Ambrosia (Image via HoYoverse)

Playing through various questlines of the main Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission will also give you Celestial Ambrosia.

Completing Spirithief Challenges

Complete Spirithief challenges to get Celestial Ambrosia (Image via HoYoverse)

Spirithief Challenges can be found in all the areas of Amphoreus. Completing these challenges task players with restraining the Spirithief using Oronyx's Prayers. Successfully catching the Spirithief and completing the challenge will reward you with Celestial Ambrosia.

Lighting Holy Candles

Light up Holy Candles to get Celestial Ambrosia (Image via HoYoverse)

Holy Candles can be found in various locations of Amphoreus. Lighting them gives you Celestial Ambrosia as well as standard Credits.

Completing Adventure missions

Adventure missions (or world quests) can be found all over Amphoreus once you interact with certain NPCs. Finishing these missions will also give you Celestial Ambrosia.

Solving Golden Short Spear and Golden Scapegoat puzzles

Solve Golden Short Spear and Golden Scapegoat puzzles to get Celestial Ambrosia (Image via HoYoverse)

Golden Short Spear and Golden Scapegoat challenges are a new type of puzzle gameplay in Amphoreus. Solving these puzzles will reward you with Stellar Jades, Celestial Ambrosia, and other in-game materials.

Solving Verax Leo's riddles

Solving the riddles posed by Verax Leo sculptures rewards you with Celestial Ambrosia (Image via HoYoverse)

Verax Leo sculptures can be found in hallways and corridors all over the city of Okhema. Interacting with these sculptures and solving their riddles will give you Celestial Ambrosia.

How to use Celestial Ambrosia in Honkai Star Rail

Offer Celestial Ambrosia to level up the Vortex of Genesis in Amphoreus (Image via HoYoverse)

Celestial Ambrosia is used to level up the Vortex of Genesis in Amphoreus. The Vortex of Genesis is located on a separate map of its own with the same name. Teleport here and offer Celestial Ambrosia to the Vortex of Genesis to level it up and claim rewards.

