Honkai Star Rail: Vortex of Genesis location and rewards

Vortex of Genesis is the new offering system located in Honkai Star Rail's Amphoreus. Like other offering systems in the game (such as Clockie's statue in Penacony), you need to collect certain items and submit them to the Vortex of Genesis in order to gain valuable rewards.
This article provides a guide on how to unlock and locate the Vortex of Genesis, as well as the rewards that can be obtained from it in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.
Honkai Star Rail Vortex of Genesis' location in Amphoreus and rewards
Vortex of Genesis: Location and how to unlock
The Vortex of Genesis is located in the Outworld of Honkai Star Rail's Amphoreus. It is automatically unlocked while playing the "Night Stars, Accompany My Slumber" questline in the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission.
Once the Vortex of Genesis is unlocked, you can get to it by teleporting to the World Breeding Meridian Space Anchor in the Vortex of Genesis map.
From here, keep going straight until you reach the Vortex of Genesis Tidal Bounty.
Alternatively, you can teleport directly to the Vortex of Genesis using the special washbasin in the Hall of Respite in Eternal Holy City Okhema.
Vortex of Genesis Tidal Bounty rewards
Here are all the rewards that can be obtained by offering Celestial Ambrosia to the Vortex of Genesis:
Shadow of Remembrance is the Trailblazer's (Remembrance Path) Eidolon level-up material.
Remembrance Trailblazer will be available as a playable character after completing the Amphoreus main story in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.
How to offer Celestial Ambrosia to the Vortex of Genesis
To offer Celestial Ambrosia to the Vortex of Genesis, simply walk up to it, interact with it, and select the "Enter Tidal Bounty" option. You will only be able to make an offering when you have sufficient Celestial Ambrosia in your inventory.
