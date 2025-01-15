How to complete The Girl, The Coins, and Homeland quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Girl, The Coins, and Homeland quest in Honkai Star Rail is a side mission that you can find in the Marmoreal Market area of Okhema City. This is a short side quest in which you will encounter a little girl in the marketplace of the Holy City. Completing The Girl, The Coins, and Homeland quest in Honkai Star Rail will give you 10x Stellar Jades alongside other rewards.

This article will provide you with the location for The Girl, The Coins, and Homeland quest in Honkai Star Rail and a walkthrough of it.

Walkthrough of The Girl, The Coins, and Homeland quest in Honkai Star Rail

The best way to start this quest is to play the main mission till you reach the "Eternal Holy City" Okhema and finish your talk with Aglaea. Then take the Marmoreal Market waypoint, where you will spot a little girl called Serena running around in circles around the place. Approach and talk to her to begin the quest.

Interact with the little girl (Image via HoYoverse)

After you are done talking to the girl, your character will notice that their purse has disappeared. Now, you will be asked to investigate four shops in the Marmoreal Market. Talk with Hygilos, the owner of the Thief's Hand. He will try to ask for a bribe that your Trailblazer will solve with a little bit of violent persuasion. Hygilos will now reveal the location of the girl.

Use the Hidden Passage (Image via HoYoverse)

Head straight and you will be able to spot a Hidden Passage that will take you to the platform above. Here you will find a Fragment of Recollection which you can interact with. Touch Serena's echo to continue the quest and get your next objective.

Chase Serena across the rooftops till she gets tired and stops. Here you will engage in a small conversation with her where she will admit that she took your purse and gets upset because she misses her parents. You can give her some advice as to what she should do. With that, The Girl, The Coins, and Homeland quest in Honkai Star Rail will end.

Completing the quest will reward you with 10x Stellar Jades and Memory Fragments, just like you get after completing the Love in the Time of Black Tide quest in Honkai Star Rail. It will also unlock an achievement called Tomorrow is a New Day.

