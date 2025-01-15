How to reach Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail

Amphoreus has been introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. Known as the Eternal Land, it is the latest world that the Trailblazers of the Astral Express can set their foot on. It is also the fourth region they will visit after Jarilo VI, Xianzhou Luofu, and Penacony.

This article provides information on how to get to Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Honkai Star Rail: How to get to Amphoreus

Begin the Trailblaze Mission and talk to the Astral Express crew members (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to Amphoreus, start the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Trailblaze Mission titled Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase.

The first questline in this mission is Silver Chariot, Away to that Blackened Land, which tasks you with talking to the Astral Express members and preparing for the warp jump to Amphoreus.

Progress through the main quest by completing the necessary tasks (Image via HoYoverse)

After playing through the first part of the quest, the Trailblazer and Dan Heng will prepare to head to Amphoreus.

While they will set foot in Amphoreus after a rather tumultuous journey, you will not be able to reach the mainland right away.

You will need to complete various tasks, such as helping March 7th take photographs of the sights in Amphoreus, before you can progress further into the region. However, you will still not be able to place any Space Anchors in this area yet.

Chrysos Heir Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

At the tail end of the Silver Chariot, Away To that Blackened Land questline, head to the Eternal Holy City Okhema, where you will meet Chrysos Heir Aglaea.

While you will now officially be in Amphoreus, you must complete the first part of Distant Travelers, Listen to this World's Prayer before you can access the region's map.

Once you have finished the initial part of the quest, you will be able to unlock the first Space Anchor in Okhema.

You will need to unlock all four maps one by one, starting with Okhema (Image via HoYoverse)

While Honkai Star Rail 3.0 has added four new Amphoreus maps to the game, you will not be able to access all of them immediately upon landing in the region. You need to continue playing through the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission to unlock all four maps one by one. In order of unlocking, the maps are:

Eternal Holy City Okhema

Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos

Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Bloodbathed Ruins Castrum Kremnos

Once you have finished the main quest, all four maps will be completely unlocked, and you will be able to access all parts of Amphoreus.

