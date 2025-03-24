Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream, which will commence on March 28, 2025. The Special Program, titled "Through the Petals in the Land of Repose," will unveil the upcoming contents of the patch, including banners, quests, and events. Viewers can also look forward to the official showcase of Castorice and Anaxa, given that they will debut as playable characters in the next update.

Ad

This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream schedule and provides a countdown to its global premiere.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream schedule and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will premiere on March 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). This should excite those who wish to see the gameplay of Castorice and Anaxa, along with their banner previews. The timings will vary based on one's location, since the "Through the Petals in the Land of Repose" Special Program is a global event.

To help viewers track the occasion, we have listed the HSR 3.2 livestream date and time across major regions:

Ad

America (March 28, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (March 28, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am Central European Time (CET) : 12:30 pm

: 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET): 1:30 pm

Asia (March 28, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Also read: All active Honkai Star Rail codes

The countdown below displays the time until version 3.2 livestream airs globally:

Ad

Ad

Once the timer reaches zero, visit the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the special program.

Look out for the special redemption codes shared by the hosts at certain intervals, as they contain free goodies. A total of three codes will be shared, and they can be redeemed via any official process to obtain the following rewards:

300x Stellar Jades

50,000 Credits

5x Traveler's Guide

4x Refined Aether

The goodies are limited but can be used for summoning and building future characters. That said, both Castorice and Anaxa are highly anticipated 5-star units in the game.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.