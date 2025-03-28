Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners order and schedule

Per the official announcement from the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 special program livestream, two new 5-star characters will debut during the forthcoming patch. Since the update will be divided into two phases, each half will feature brand-new 5-stars. Like most phases, the characters will be accompanied by their signature Light Cone banner.

In this article, we discuss the upcoming patch, Honkai Star Rail 3.2’s banner schedule and order.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 character banners

Phase One

Version 3.2 first phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

When the first phase starts alongside the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update, Castorice will be featured in a limited-time character banner. Besides that, Fugue, Jiaoque, and Acheron’s rerun banners will become available for the entire first half. Excluding the 5-stars, three 4-star units will also be featured in all character banners with a boosted drop rate.

The characters that will be featured during the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 are as follows:

Castorice: 5-star – Remembrance, Quantum

5-star – Remembrance, Quantum Fugue: 5-star – Nihility, Fire

5-star – Nihility, Fire Jiaoqiu: 5-star – Nihility, Fire

5-star – Nihility, Fire Acheron: 5-star – Nihility, Lightning

5-star – Nihility, Lightning Pela: 4-star – Nihility, Ice

4-star – Nihility, Ice Gallagher: 4-star – Abundance, Fire

4-star – Abundance, Fire Lynx: 4-star – Abundance, Quantum

Phase Two

Version 3.2 second half characters (Image via HoYoverse)

When the second phase of version 3.2 commences, Anaxa, the newest Erudition character, will debut. Like the first phase, Dr. Ratio’s rerun banner will become available during phase two.

All characters that will be featured in the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 are listed in the following section:

Anaxa : 5-star – Erudition, Wind

: 5-star – Erudition, Wind Dr. Ratio : 5-star – The Hunt, Imaginary

: 5-star – The Hunt, Imaginary Dan Heng : 4-star – The Hunt, Wind

: 4-star – The Hunt, Wind Serval: 4-star – Erudition, Lightning

4-star – Erudition, Lightning Moze: 4-star – The Hunt, Lightning

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Light Cone banners

Phase One

Version 3.2 phase one Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside the 5-star characters, their signature Light Cone banners will be available. Since Castorice can be pulled during the first half of the patch, her 5-star LC can be acquired from the respective Warp banner.

All Light Cones that Trailblazers can pull during the first phase of version 3.2 are:

Make Farewells More Beautiful : 5-star – Remembrance

: 5-star – Remembrance Long Road Leads Home : 5-star – Nihility

: 5-star – Nihility Those Many Springs : 5-star – Nihility

: 5-star – Nihility Along The Passing Shore : 5-star – Nihility

: 5-star – Nihility 4-star – Boundless Choreo – Nihility

– Nihility 4-star – Post-Op Coversation – Abundance

– Abundance 4-star – Good Night and Sleep Well – Nihility

Phase Two

Version 3.2 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

During phase two, Trailblazers can acquire Anaxa’s signature LC. Besides the aforementioned gear, the rerun characters’ Light Cones will be featured in a separate banner.

All 4 and 5-star Light Cones that will be featured in the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 are listed in the section below:

5-star: Life Should Be Cast to Flames – Erudition

– Erudition 5-star: Baptism of Pure Thought – The Hunt

– The Hunt 4-star: The Moles Welcome You – Destruction

– Destruction 4-star: After the Charmony Fall – Erudition

– Erudition 4-star: Trend of the Universal Market – Preservation

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this gacha title.

