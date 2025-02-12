The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing has officially unveiled two new 5-star units, confirming their official debut in the upcoming patch. Anaxa is the second entry in the order, and he is designated as the Demised Scholar from Amphoreus, the planet where Trailblazers are currently stationed.

Like most characters players have seen so far from The Eternal Land, Anaxa is also a member of the Chrysos Heirs. The official reveal sheds more light on his background and character type details.

This article delved into Anaxa’s drip marketing campaign.

Anaxa revealed as new character for Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 drip marketing campaign's latest reveal, Anaxa, is a citizen of Grove of Epiphany. This is a palace in Amphoreus where knowledge flourishes and philosophers are born. Anaxagoras is no exception, as he challenges the Coreflame of Reason, doubting the Sacred Tree of wisdom to become a pillar of truth.

Here’s how Anaxa introduced himself in the official drip marketing campaign:

"My name is Anaxagoras, one of the Seven Sages of the Grove of Epiphany, founder of the Nousporists. Now, don't make me repeat the following again. Rule number one: Do not call me Anaxa. Rule number two: Never interrupt me — silence is golden. Remember that."

Anaxa character type in Honkai Star Rail

For those wondering, Anaxa’s kit is yet to be made public. However, the drip marketing campaign unveiled his character type details, which are as follows:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Elemen t: Wind

t: Wind Path: Erudition

Players can expect to see an official gameplay showcase of Anaxa and his abilities in the livestream event prior to the version 3.2 update.

When can we expect the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update?

The 3.2 update is expected to launch globally on April 9, 2025. This speculation is based on the assumption that version 3.1 will follow a 42-day path cycle. Regardless, HoYoverse will announce the official dates and banner details sometime in the future.

Anaxa will likely be featured in the second phase of patch 3.2, which should kick off on April 30, 2025, following a three-week banner schedule.

