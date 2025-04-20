Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing speculation

Players appear excited for the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign, with the release of the second phase of version 3.3 nearing. Like every campaign, HoYoverse will likely reveal several characters as playable units during the upcoming one. Since this is a gacha title, Trailblazers typically look forward to the announcement of new characters.
This article speculates which characters HoYoverse might name during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign and its expected commencement date.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change when the HSR version 3.4 drip marketing starts. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Expected schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign
Like the special program livestreams, drip marketing campaigns also commence right after the second phase of a patch debuts. Since the second phase of version 3.2 is scheduled to begin on April 30, 2025, the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign is expected to start on May 6, 2025. HoYoverse has been sticking to this schedule for almost two years, and they will likely follow it this time as well.
Here is a timetable of when the HSR version 3.4 drip marketing campaign could commence in major regions:
What announcements should Trailblazers expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign?
While there are various leaks online, one from @hxg_diluc on X suggests that Phainon, Saber, and Archer will supposedly be released in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. This means the aforementioned characters will likely be announced during the campaign.
Currently, not much information is available regarding Phainon’s kit and abilities. For now, we can only wait for more leaks to surface online. There is a high chance of this happening when the v3.4 Closed Beta test begins.
As for Saber and Archer, their Rarity, Path, and Element have been leaked. According to the information, the former will likely walk on the Destruction Path, while the latter is expected to follow The Hunt Path.
Moreover, they will supposedly wield Wind and Quantum Elements, respectively. Lastly, both characters are expected to be 5-stars.
Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:
- Make Farewells More Beautiful in HSR: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials
- HSR reveals new optimizations and features coming in 3.2 update
- Ruan Mei vs Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail 3.2: Which free 5-star character should you get?
- HSR announces free Ruan Mei or Luocha for the next update
- HSR 3.2 update: Three limited characters enter the standard pool
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.2 banners order and schedule
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.