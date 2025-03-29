Ruan Mei vs Luocha in Honkai Star Rail 3.2: Which free 5-star character should you get?

In Honkai Star Rail 3.2, Trailblazers will get a chance to acquire one of the two limited-time characters, Ruan Mei or Luocha. The former is a Harmony character, which means she excels in buffing her allies while they fight. Meanwhile, Luocha is an Abundance unit capable of healing and cleansing his teammates simultaneously.

Ad

The answer to the question “Which free 5-star unit should you get in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?” is quite complicated. If you're a veretan player who has characters like Firefly or Rappa, picking the former is the best choice. However, if you have characters like Mydei, Luocha is a great option.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Should you get Ruan Mei or Luocha for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, Trailblazers will get to claim a limited-time 5-star character for free – Ruan Mei or Luocha. All players need to do is log into the game and choose the character they like when the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.2 patch drops.

Since the title’s gameplay and character picks heavily rely on the current meta, you should carefully choose which 5-star you want. As both Ruan Mei and Luocha are exceptionally powerful, you might face issues when deciding.

Ad

If you already possess characters like Rappa or Firefly and missed the chance to add Ruan Mei to your collection, get Ruan Mei from the Stellar Companions event. Additionally, Luocha is an exceptional healer. If you have Mydei or are facing complications while trying to complete various end-game activities due to lack of healing, Luocha is the character for you.

Advantages of each character

Luocha in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Advantages of Ruan Mei over Luocha

Ad

Ruan Mei can easily boost her allies’ damage and Al-Type RES PEN while Luocha cannot.

Building Ruan Mei is exceptionally easy, as you primarily need the Break Effect stat.

Very low chance of getting power crept.

Advantages of Luocha over Ruan Mei

Luocha can easily ensure his allies’ safety with his heals, while Ruan Mei cannot.

Luocha can get rid of debuffs from his allies and buffs from his enemies (if there are any).

Luocha can be placed in any team compositions.

Ad

If you already have Ruan Mei and Luocha added to your collection, you will receive the character’s Eidolon. Out of the two, the former’s E1 is the better option in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 as it allows all allies’ attacks to ignore a certain percentage of their DEF when Ruan Mei’s ultimate is active. As for Luocha’s E1, it just boosts all of his teammates’ ATK.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.