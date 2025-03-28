  • home icon
  • Honkai Star Rail announces free Ruan Mei or Luocha for the next update

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 28, 2025 14:34 GMT
Trailblazers can get Luocha or Ruan Mei for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Star Rail's second anniversary will take place during the upcoming version 3.2. To celebrate the occasion, the developers at HoYoverse announced players can get a free copy of either Ruan Mei or Luocha. This allows Trailblazers to get their hands on the limited-time 5-star they don’t have added in their collection.

Here's how players can claim a 5-star character for free when Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 goes live.

Honkai Star Rail announces free Luocha or Ruan Mei as a part of anniversary rewards

also-read-trending Trending

In an X post, Honkai Star Rail announced a free copy of a 5-star character to celebrate the title's second anniversary. Traiblazers must make a choice between Ruan Mei and Luocha.

When the upcoming version 3.2 goes live, players will be able to choose from a catalog of characters, including the aforementioned ones. All of the characters in the catalog are as follows:

  1. Ruan Mei
  2. Luocha
  3. Bailu
  4. Gepard
  5. Welt
  6. Himeko
  7. Yanqing
  8. Clara
  9. Bronya

How to claim the free 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

When version 3.2 commences, log in to the game to obtain Golden Companion Spirit. After acquiring the item, open the Stellar Convergence store. From there, you will be able to select any of the aforementioned characters.

However, the best choices from the catalog are either Ruan Mei or Luocha, as they hold the most value. In various Superbreak teams, the former is the best Harmony unit players can get, while the latter’s healing capabilities cannot be matched by other Abundance characters.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
