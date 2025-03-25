Hyacine VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

HoYoverse has begun its Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign by announcing Hyacine as a playable character. As usual, the developer has also revealed the 5-star unit’s voice actors across multiple languages. Since she is a new character in the game, many players may be wondering about the identities of the VAs voicing her.
This article lists Hyacine’s voice actors in HSR and their previous works.
Hyacine’s Japanese voice actor in Honkai Star Rail
Hina Yomiya is the Japanese VA behind Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail. She has had some major roles in various anime and video games.
Here are some of her notable roles:
- Shinju Inui from My Dress-Up Darling
- Kala Ideas from Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- Tomori Takamatsu from BanG Dream! Girls Band Party
- Lilith from The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World
- Sophie Hayter from Once Upon a Witch’s Death
- Alice from Goddess of Victory: Nikke
Hyacine’s Chinese voice actor in Honkai Star Rail
Jing Chen is Hyacine’s Chinese voice actor. She has voiced various characters in video games. Some of her past works are:
- Kachina from Genshin Impact
- Lumi from Wuthering Waves
- Little Yang from Withering Waves
- Sophia from Reverse: 1999
- Flutterpage from Reverse: 1999
- Tina from Alchemy Stars
Hyacine’s Korean voice actor in Honkai Star Rail
Kim Yeon-woo will voice Hyacine’s Korean version. The VA has worked on numerous anime series, such as:
- Sally from Sailor Moon SuperS
- Kikyo from Once Piece Original 14 Marinefold Arc PART 1
- Nam Soo-jung from Tropical Rouge! Pretty Cure
- Lynn Lound from Surviving Lincoln’s House
- Kamado Nezuko from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train
- Yoo Bo-ra from Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Stormy Sleep! Dream World’s Great Assault
It should be noted that Hyacine’s English voice actor in Honkai Star Rail has not been revealed yet.
