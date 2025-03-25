Hyacine VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 25, 2025 06:27 GMT
Hyacine from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hyacine from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has begun its Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign by announcing Hyacine as a playable character. As usual, the developer has also revealed the 5-star unit’s voice actors across multiple languages. Since she is a new character in the game, many players may be wondering about the identities of the VAs voicing her.

Ad

This article lists Hyacine’s voice actors in HSR and their previous works.

Hyacine’s Japanese voice actor in Honkai Star Rail

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Hina Yomiya is the Japanese VA behind Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail. She has had some major roles in various anime and video games.

Here are some of her notable roles:

  • Shinju Inui from My Dress-Up Darling
  • Kala Ideas from Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
  • Tomori Takamatsu from BanG Dream! Girls Band Party
  • Lilith from The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World
  • Sophie Hayter from Once Upon a Witch’s Death
  • Alice from Goddess of Victory: Nikke
Ad

Also read: HSR leaks describe Cipher's kit details and Light Cone effect

Hyacine’s Chinese voice actor in Honkai Star Rail

Ad

Jing Chen is Hyacine’s Chinese voice actor. She has voiced various characters in video games. Some of her past works are:

  • Kachina from Genshin Impact
  • Lumi from Wuthering Waves
  • Little Yang from Withering Waves
  • Sophia from Reverse: 1999
  • Flutterpage from Reverse: 1999
  • Tina from Alchemy Stars

Hyacine’s Korean voice actor in Honkai Star Rail

Kim Yeon-woo will voice Hyacine’s Korean version. The VA has worked on numerous anime series, such as:

Ad
  • Sally from Sailor Moon SuperS
  • Kikyo from Once Piece Original 14 Marinefold Arc PART 1
  • Nam Soo-jung from Tropical Rouge! Pretty Cure
  • Lynn Lound from Surviving Lincoln’s House
  • Kamado Nezuko from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train
  • Yoo Bo-ra from Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Stormy Sleep! Dream World’s Great Assault

Also read: HSR leaks hint at new Battle Pass Light Cones and Relic sets

It should be noted that Hyacine’s English voice actor in Honkai Star Rail has not been revealed yet.

Ad

For more articles on this turn-based gacha title, check out the following links:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी