Hyacine VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese and other voice actors

HoYoverse has begun its Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign by announcing Hyacine as a playable character. As usual, the developer has also revealed the 5-star unit’s voice actors across multiple languages. Since she is a new character in the game, many players may be wondering about the identities of the VAs voicing her.

This article lists Hyacine’s voice actors in HSR and their previous works.

Hyacine’s Japanese voice actor in Honkai Star Rail

Hina Yomiya is the Japanese VA behind Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail. She has had some major roles in various anime and video games.

Here are some of her notable roles:

Shinju Inui from My Dress-Up Darling

Kala Ideas from Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Tomori Takamatsu from BanG Dream! Girls Band Party

Lilith from The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World

Sophie Hayter from Once Upon a Witch’s Death

Alice from Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Hyacine’s Chinese voice actor in Honkai Star Rail

Jing Chen is Hyacine’s Chinese voice actor. She has voiced various characters in video games. Some of her past works are:

Kachina from Genshin Impact

Lumi from Wuthering Waves

Little Yang from Withering Waves

Sophia from Reverse: 1999

Flutterpage from Reverse: 1999

Tina from Alchemy Stars

Hyacine’s Korean voice actor in Honkai Star Rail

Kim Yeon-woo will voice Hyacine’s Korean version. The VA has worked on numerous anime series, such as:

Sally from Sailor Moon SuperS

Kikyo from Once Piece Original 14 Marinefold Arc PART 1

Nam Soo-jung from Tropical Rouge! Pretty Cure

Lynn Lound from Surviving Lincoln’s House

Kamado Nezuko from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

Yoo Bo-ra from Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Stormy Sleep! Dream World’s Great Assault

It should be noted that Hyacine’s English voice actor in Honkai Star Rail has not been revealed yet.

