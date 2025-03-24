Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at new Battle Pass Light Cones and Relic sets

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak from reliable and prominent third-party source Sakura Heaven suggests that a new Light Cone will be added to the Nameless Honor Battle Pass. The post also indicates a new Relic set will likely be added to this gacha title in future patches. Relics are one of the main reasons every character performs exceptionally well in various activities while Battle Pass is an excellent way to receive various materials and premium currency.

Ad

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the new Battle Pass Light Cones and Relics.

Note: This article is based on leaks and could change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests new Battle Pass Light Cones and Relic set will likely be introduced in future updates

Ad

Trending

According to the leak Sakura Heaven posted on Telegram, a new Relic set is expected to debut in version 3.3 or 3.4. If the set releases in v3.3, its two and four-piece effects will likely be leaked when the closed beta test commences.

Besides a new Relic set, several new Light Cones will be added to the Nameless Honor Battle Pass catalog. As per the leak, one LC from each Path will be added to the game when the update arrives. This means the Trailblazers who purchase the premium variant of the Battle Pass will be able to choose from a wide catalog of Light Cones featuring all Paths such as Remembrance, The Hunt, Erudition, Destruction, Nihility, Harmony, Abundance, and Preservation.

Ad

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail leaks hint at MoC Memokeeper becoming playable in the future

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.