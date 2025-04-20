Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream speculation

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 20, 2025 09:17 GMT
Cipher and Hyacine from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Cipher and Hyacine from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program livestream is expected to commence after the second phase of the ongoing patch releases. Like the previous iterations, this one will likely announce the upcoming features and content that HoYoverse has planned. Apart from the new playable characters and their Warp banners, the developers are also expected to reveal upcoming events.

For those curious, this article discusses what Trailblazers should expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change when the livestream commences. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

When might the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program livestream commence?

Ever since HoYoverse released the gacha title, the developers have been following the same schedule and pattern for the special program livestreams. Hence, they are expected to follow the same schedule for the upcoming one.

As the livestreams usually get scheduled a week after the second phase of a patch releases, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program will likely take place on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm (China Standard Time).

What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program livestream?

Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)
Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program will officially reveal the abilities of the two brand-new 5-star characters, Cipher and Hyacine. These two units were introduced to players as a playable character when the HSR version 3.3 drip marketing campaign commenced back in March 2025.

Excluding the aforementioned characters, the developers are expected to reveal the units’ signature weapons (aka Light Cones) to all viewers. If you miss the opportunity to tune into the stream, don’t worry, as the officials will post the summarized version of the special program on their social media handles.

Most importantly, HoYoverse will announce the Warp banner schedule of the upcoming patch, featuring all new and rerun characters. A recent leak from Sakura Haven hinted that Aglaea and The Herta will likely be the rerun characters of the patch.

On top of this, the developers are expected to reveal the flagship and limited-time events of the patch alongside a brief description of their rewards. While some of the rewards might be different, they are still expected to feature Stellar Jades.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
