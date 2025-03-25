Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing reveals Hyacine

HoYoverse has officially conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign, revealing Hyacine as the upcoming 5-star unit. Also known as the Healer of Light, the character is among the Chrysos Heirs of Amphoreus affiliated with the Twilight Courtyard, Okhema. Those who’ve played the previous stories have already met her, as she has appeared as an NPC.

This article takes a closer look at Hyacine’s drip marketing campaign in HSR.

Hyacine revealed as new character via Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing

HoYoverse first revealed Hyacine with several other Amphoreus characters in Honkai Star Rail. The latest drip marketing campaign confirms her playable debut in the version 3.3 update.

Hyacine is from the Okhema's Twilight Courtyard, which she claims is located in the clouds, secluded from the rest of the planet. Like the rest of Amphoreus, her city is crumbling through time and will open its gates once more in hopes of bringing in a glimmer of light to Evernight.

As guardian of Sky Coreflame, it is Hyacine's duty to bring the dawn back to the land, and she seems devoted to her responsibilities.

Here’s how Hyacine introduced herself in the drip marketing post:

"As the descendant of Sky, I, Hyacinthia, will fulfill the Flame-Chase duty with all of you. At the same time, I'll do my best to help everyone as Hyacine, healer of the Twilight Courtyard. This is my good friend and assistant, the little pegasus Ika. Do you want to pet them? Please, go ahead! They love being petted~"

Hyacine character type details

Hyacine’s kit is yet to be made public. However, HoYoverse has revealed her character type details, which are as follows:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Wind

: Wind Path: Remembrance

When can we expect the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update?

Version 3.3 of HSR is expected to launch around May 21, 2025. The speculation is based on the 42-day patch cycle of the 3.2 update. Rest assured that HoYoverse will announce the details sometime soon.

Hyacine will likely be featured in the first phase of the patch, given her drip marketing order.

