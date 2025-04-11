Honkai Star Rail 3.3 banner leaks: All character banners

With the beginning of the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 closed beta test, leaks regarding the upcoming version have started surfacing. These have disclosed information not only about possible new characters and their kits, but have also hinted at the character banners that will be featured in Honkai Star Rail 3.3.

While HoYoverse has officially drip-marketed two of the upcoming new characters who will be releasing in Version 3.3, leaks have now disclosed those who will be having their rerun banners in the next version.

Read on to find out more information regarding all character banners in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, as hinted at via leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaked information, and is subject to change before version release.

All character banners in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, as per leaks

A leak shared by a very credible leaker, HomDGCat, has hinted at the possible character banners in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. While Hyacine and Cipher's release had already been announced officially by HoYoverse via their drip-marketing posts, the playerbase did not have an idea regarding which characters would be rerunning.

This recent Honkai Star Rail leak discloses two character reruns in Version 3.3:

The Herta (5-star Ice, Erudition)

(5-star Ice, Erudition) Aglaea (5-star Lightning, Remembrance)

Both of them were released quite recently, in Version 3.0, at the very start of the Amphoreus arc. This has left many players surprised, as recently released characters don't generally get rerun banners this early.

However, leaker Sakura Haven went on to clarify that they could back HomDGCat's leak, and that The Herta and Aglaea might actually be getting their reruns in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. Additionally, they also hinted at the specific banners for the two different phases, which might be the following:

Phase I: Hyacine (new) + The Herta

Hyacine (new) + The Herta Phase II: Cipher (new) + Aglaea

From the Honkai Star Rail drip-marketing posts, we know that Hyacine is a 5-star Wind Remembrance unit, while Cipher is a 5-star Quantum Nihility character. Hyacine's kit leaks suggest that she might be a healer, while Cipher's kit leaks seem to hint at her being a sub-DPS/support unit. This means that these two characters will have incredible pull value, as their utility is very high.

As both The Herta and Aglaea are top-tier DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail, players might have a hard time choosing between the new releases and the reruns.

