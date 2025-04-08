Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Hyacine kit, stats, eidolons, and traces

Several leaks have appeared online with the launch of the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 closed beta. Sakura Haven, a credible third-party source, has shared the kit, eidolons, and other details about Hyacine, one of the featured characters from the patch. She was confirmed via the official drip marketing campaign to be a 5-star Remembrance unit from the Wind element.

This article discusses the latest leaks about Hyacine from the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 closed beta.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Hyacine leaks

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign officially unveiled the character type and rarity of Hyacine. Thanks to Sakura Haven, players got a glimpse of her kit, eidolons, and other attributes from the closed beta. Here are the details:

Hyacine’s stats

HP : 1086

: 1086 Attack : 388

: 388 Defense : 630

: 630 Speed : 110

: 110 Taunt: 100

Hyacine’s kit

Basic ATK : Deals Wind DMG to a designated enemy.

: Deals Wind DMG to a designated enemy. Skill : Manifests memosprite Ica and restores HP for all allies, excluding the summon.

: Manifests memosprite Ica and restores HP for all allies, excluding the summon. Ultimate : Manifests memosprite Ica and restores HP for all allies, excluding the summon. Additionally, Hyacine enters the "Petrichoric Clear Skies" state for a few turns, increasing the max HP of all characters in the team.

: Manifests memosprite Ica and restores HP for all allies, excluding the summon. Additionally, Hyacine enters the "Petrichoric Clear Skies" state for a few turns, increasing the max HP of all characters in the team. Talent : The memosprite Ica spawns with an HP equal to a percentage of Hyacine’s max health. When either of them provides healing, the damage dealt by the memosprite increases.

: The memosprite Ica spawns with an HP equal to a percentage of Hyacine’s max health. When either of them provides healing, the damage dealt by the memosprite increases. Technique : Restores all allies HP at the beginning of the next battle and increases their max health.

: Restores all allies HP at the beginning of the next battle and increases their max health. Memosprite Skill : Deals Wind DMG to all enemies based on the tally of healing done by Hyacine.

: Deals Wind DMG to all enemies based on the tally of healing done by Hyacine. Memosprite Talent 1 : Ica doesn’t have a base SPD and will not appear in the action order. However, the memosprite consumes its own HP to heal allies at the beginning of their turn if they lose health. While Hyacine is in the "Petrichoric Clear Skies" state, Ica will immediately take action after the associated character uses an ability.

: Ica doesn’t have a base SPD and will not appear in the action order. However, the memosprite consumes its own HP to heal allies at the beginning of their turn if they lose health. While Hyacine is in the "Petrichoric Clear Skies" state, Ica will immediately take action after the associated character uses an ability. Memosprite Talent 2 : Ica regenerates energy for Hyacine when summoned.

: Ica regenerates energy for Hyacine when summoned. Memosprite Talent 3: The memosprite advances Hyacine’s action while disappearing.

Hyacine’s traces

Trace 1: Increases Hyacine's and Ica's CRIT Rate. Restoring ally’s Hp further boosts Hyacine's and Ica's Outgoing Healing.

Increases Hyacine's and Ica's CRIT Rate. Restoring ally’s Hp further boosts Hyacine's and Ica's Outgoing Healing. Trace 2 : Increases Hyacine's Effect RES and allows the memosprite to dispel a debuff from all allies when using Skill.

: Increases Hyacine's Effect RES and allows the memosprite to dispel a debuff from all allies when using Skill. Trace 3: Ica and Hyacine’s max HP increases, when her SPD reaches a certain threshold. Every excess speed stat further boosts their Outgoing Healing.

Hyacine’s eidolons

We have excluded Eidolon 3 and 5 as they only increase two levels of a character’s abilities.

E1 : Increases the Max HP boost effect from "Petrichoric Clear Skies" state. Allies also restores health after attacking enemies.

: Increases the Max HP boost effect from "Petrichoric Clear Skies" state. Allies also restores health after attacking enemies. E2 : Hyacine’s SPD increases when allies’ HP decreases.

: Hyacine’s SPD increases when allies’ HP decreases. E4 : Enhances the buff from Hyacine’s third trace. She and her memosprite also gain additional CRIT DMG for every excess SPD.

: Enhances the buff from Hyacine’s third trace. She and her memosprite also gain additional CRIT DMG for every excess SPD. E6: Ica can cast the memosprite skill to clear a percentage of healing tally. When the memosprite is active on the battlefield, it increases the All-Type RES PEN of all allies.

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

