Everything new in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update, scheduled to release on April 9, 2025, will bring a plethora of new content, ranging from new events to character banners. Castorice and Anaxa will be featured in the patch, alongside multiple rerun units. Additionally, players can look forward to the two anniversary rewards, which contain free wishes and a 5-star character.

This article further discusses everything new coming in the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update.

What’s new in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update

1) New characters, banners, and Light Cones

Castorice and Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners feature two new 5-star characters, namely Castorice and Anaxa. The former is a Quantum Remembrance unit that will take on the DPS role. In contrast, Anaxa is an Erudition Wind character with a support playstyle.

HSR 3.2 banners will also feature multiple reruns and 4-stars. Here are the characters that can be obtained in the patch:

Phase 1

Castorice : 5-star – Remembrance, Quantum

: 5-star – Remembrance, Quantum Fugue : 5-star – Nihility, Fire

: 5-star – Nihility, Fire Jiaoqiu : 5-star – Nihility, Fire

: 5-star – Nihility, Fire Acheron : 5-star – Nihility, Lightning

: 5-star – Nihility, Lightning Pela : 4-star – Nihility, Ice

: 4-star – Nihility, Ice Gallagher : 4-star – Abundance, Fire

: 4-star – Abundance, Fire Lynx: 4-star – Abundance, Quantum

Phase 2

Anaxa : 5-star – Erudition, Wind

: 5-star – Erudition, Wind Dr. Ratio : 5-star – The Hunt, Imaginary

: 5-star – The Hunt, Imaginary Dan Heng : 4-star – The Hunt, Wind

: 4-star – The Hunt, Wind Serval : 4-star – Erudition, Lightning

: 4-star – Erudition, Lightning Moze: 4-star – The Hunt, Lightning

Listed below are the new Light Cones coming in version 3.2:

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (5-star)

(5-star) Make Farewells More Beautiful (5-star)

(5-star) The Great Cosmic Enterprise (4-star)

2) Story quest and area

New Trailblaze Mission announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update will bring a new Trailblaze Mission, titled “Through the Petals in the Land of Repose.” During the story, players will venture into Styxia, a major city of Amphoreus that worshipped Thanatos, the Titan of Death. They can look forward to battling the fallen Dragon, Pollux, by the end of the expedition.

3) Events

Upcoming event (Image via HoYoverse)

Several new events are heading to HSR 3.2, including the Seal Slammer. As the name suggests, this flagship content features a competition for seals, and players will be tasked with leading their assigned animal to victory.

Here are other vents from version 3.2:

Morning Starlight

Star Rail World

Annual Trailblaze Report

Realm of Strange

Planar Fissure

4) Quality of life features and updates

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream revealed several quality of life features that the developers will bring in the next patch. Here’s a list detailing each of them:

An auto-salvage function will be added for lower rarity relic sets.

A smart discard feature for multiple relics will be added to help manage inventory.

Trailblazers will be redirected to Material Synthesis while upgrading their character if they lack the necessary items only if they have the low-rarity variants.

Duplicate 5-star characters after Eidolon 6 can be converted into Companion Spirit. Two of these can be merged to form Golden Companion Spirit and can be used to claim a 5-star unit of choice.

Mass Superimposition feature will allow players to Superimpose multiple 4-star Light Cones.

Blade, Fu Xuan, and Seele will join the Standard character pool.

Tidal Bounty will drop more resources in version 3.2.

5) Anniversary rewards

Here are the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 anniversary rewards:

1600x Stellar Jades

10x Fuel

20x Golden Star Rail Pass

The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone

Either Luocha or Ruan Mei can be obtained via a free 5-star character selector.

Additionally, the drop rates from Realm of Strange and Planar Fissure events will be tripled.

